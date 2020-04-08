NORTH SPACEBAR: Woman drowned while trying to steal toilet paper, cleaning supplies – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach Gardens Police

Theft: Upon entering Circuit 3800 on Northlake Boulevard, a woman grabbed a shopping cart and busy. He started loading paper towels, toilet paper, laundry detergent, bleach, detergent containers, dish soap, general purpose cleaners and fabric softener into the basket. For more than $ 400 worth of cleaning supplies, he traveled to the checkout himself. He told an associate working there that he forgot his credit card and asked them to look for his in-store credit account. The partner was unable to complete the request. The woman then took the cart to the west stop and left unpaid. Observing the entire case, the store’s loss prevention agent stopped the woman immediately. The offender was ordered to return inside and wait for the police. Instead, he pulled out his phone and then escaped. He jumped into a waiting car that slowed down. The case grabbed surveillance and, according to the associate, the store will prosecute if the criminal is arrested.

Violation: Upon finding a man lying outside the company in the 4200 apartment building on Northlake Boulevard, police were concerned about his well-being and contacted him. The man provided the officer with an identity and it was quickly discovered that he had been given a crossing warning in the area. He was handcuffed and arrested after warning of the crime. A study of his person revealed several pills for which he had no prescription. He was also charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Battery: Upon arriving at his residence, a man next to the 4,500 blocks of the Mediterranean Circle claimed that he was attacked by his daughter’s boyfriend. The man said when he arrived home, all the furniture had been lost, and his ex-wife, daughter, and boyfriend appeared moments later. She said she calmly encounters the missing furniture of her ex-wife and daughter and that a boyfriend attacked her. However, the boyfriend said the man was yelling and yelling at his ex-wife and daughter and that he walked over to make sure the incident did not become physical. He said the man started hitting him and he was just hitting back in self-defense. When both sides remained in their story, police were unable to identify the primary attacker.

Jupiter police

Battery: Not there for medical treatment, the man began to cause interference at a hospital in the 1200 block of the South Old Dixie Highway. The guards at one facility asked him to go from one person to another and ask for a charging cable for the phone. Instead of leaving, he met the guard face and asked, “Do you think I’m afraid of you?” Believing the man to begin a physical confrontation, the guard drove him to create space. The man searching for the cable was not blocked, and he began to hit his chest on the guard’s chest. The man eventually ran from the facility and was caught in a nearby neighborhood. A review of the hospital’s security records confirmed the guard’s account and the man was arrested on battery charge.

Theft: Hiding four women’s clothing items inside her blouse, the woman left the store for 2,100 blocks on West Indiantown Road without paying. He was stopped outside by the trade loss prevention partner. The clothes were worth more than $ 15. The woman who confessed to the crime then added that she was addicted to heroin and stole from the shop several times. He was arrested for retail thefts and was later taken to the county jail.

North Palm Beach police

Driving with a valid license: After shouting and banging at the door of an apartment on Prosperity Farms Road, the man jumps in his car and escapes. Police already detected a speeding car on the route and vehicle description quickly. More than 10 mph the speed limit was exceeded, the car was stopped near the lighthouse intersection and Holly drove. An inspection of the driving license showed that it had been revoked two years earlier. He was arrested on charges of driving without a driver’s license, and was later released with notice of appearance. He was also accused of exceeding the speed limit and lacking a seat belt.

Disruptive Behavior: Bartenders and staff at a sporting event in nearby Palm Beach Gardens asked police to remove the woman who caused the disturbance from the area. At work, North Palm Beach police responded to the incident. The officer told the woman that she had to leave the area and that she could do so alone or force her away. The woman who, while speaking, produced the overwhelming smell of an unknown alcoholic beverage, told the officer to pay $ 200 to be there. Again, she was given options and the woman was again responsible for the ticket price. This went back and forth until finally the officer gave the woman an ultimatum: Leave either alone or forced out. The woman replied “to force me”. The officer took him by the wrists and began to walk him through the crowd. Unwilling to go without a fight, the woman lost her weight at a time and was able to pull herself and the officer to the ground. Eventually, the woman was removed from the incident, arrested and handcuffed. Although he complained of back, knee and shoulder pain, Jupiter Medical Center Hospital staff cleaned him and took him to the county jail.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Drinking minors: While patrolling the coastal inland waterway, representatives noticed the pontoon vessel retreating from the Manatee Pocket at high speed. They stopped a ship with 10 passengers. After verifying that all the requirements for security equipment were met, the alternate asked the driver if there was any smuggling on board, including alcoholic beverages. He replied that to his knowledge there was nothing. The deputy then asked him to open the radiator. He complied, revealing 30 cans of White Claw hard medium. No one on board was 21 years of age or older. The driver was notified of the appearance with an empty radiator. White Claw cans were taken for disposal.

Law enforcement battery: A 20-year-old woman with self-described anger problems hit the deputy director in the face when she told her she had been arrested. The woman noticed the drink on the Tequesta sandboard and refused to follow the alternate’s orders. After resisting attempts to take him into custody, he was taken ashore and taken to the county jail. His drinking buddy, who complied with the alternate’s orders, was instructed to appear in court and was released.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

DUI: The motorist was stopped as he drove a red light on 25th Street and Avenue M in Fort Pierce. One vice-president, who noticed the driver’s eye-catching eyes and smelled alcohol, asked him to take part in field exception tests. The woman refused and was arrested. He objected when an alternate took him into custody and earned himself a surcharge. He was taken to the county jail.

Drugs: A cyclist driving in the dark without proper lighting was stopped in the area of ​​North Pierrd Street and Avenue D in Fort Pierce. When the deputy did a background search on the 63-year-old man, he noticed the man touching his left pocket. The assistant doctor retrieved a pill bottle from the man’s pocket and found two stone cracked cocaine mixed with other drugs inside. The cyclist was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Port St. Lucie Police

Powerful hand robbery: The woman took the mind she had met on Instagram and they drove to her residence in the Floresta Drive area. They drank a few alcoholic beverages, then the man and his friends decided to drive the woman home. While they were in the southwest Savona boulevard area, the woman asked to stop so she could urinate along the way. As he did, the male passenger grabbed his purse and ran away. The driver made a turn and accelerated. The woman was unable to give a picture of the men or the exact location where she had been. He described the vehicle as a silver or gray Dodge charger.

Fort Pierce Police

Assault: Police responded to an alarm at the 2400-block store on Avenue D at 11:30 a.m. According to the complainant, the woman in the pink top used knives and threatened to kill her. Police found the woman in a pink shirt swinging in front of the business. When they asked him if he had guns, he removed a 4-inch folding knife from his waistband. The woman said she and a male friend talked as the man got up from his chair and walked away. The complainant slipped into his vacant chair and did not budget when ordered to move. A pink shirt then threatened her with violence, but claimed she was not wearing her knives. The complainant’s version of the incident included a threat and a knife. A woman in a pink shirt was found with drug accessories in her purse. While in the patrol car, the woman admitted that there was a broken tube in her genitals that she dug for the police. He said he used it to crack the smoke. A 50-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Theft: A Seaway Driven 900-block store employee flagged an officer to report that a man had grabbed a sandwich and yogurt and walked out without paying for them. He asked to be given a warning about the facilities. The officer conducted a background check on the 36-year-old man and found that he had two active arrest warrants to arrest Larceny charges. He was arrested and transported to the county jail.

Compiled by law enforcement data from the Eddie Ritz and Sy O’Neill area.