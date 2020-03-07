North Texans move forward with spring break plans amid concerns over coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth News – News Information

(CBSDFW.COM) – At DFW airport, families are heading for their spring vacation break, but not without their worries.

MariAnne and Kristin Francis will visit her sister in Utah. It is usually one of the most anticipated trips of the year, but this year the sisters say there are some concerns.

% MINIFYHTML5845ff7cf25bea1156aac5c1d025fa9c13 %% MINIFYHTML5845ff7cf25bea1156aac5c1d025fa9c14%

“I’m afraid to even be at the airport now, but I hope to get to Utah and come back without getting sick,” MariAnne said.

% MINIFYHTML5845ff7cf25bea1156aac5c1d025fa9c15%

% MINIFYHTML5845ff7cf25bea1156aac5c1d025fa9c16%

Here in the country, some school districts have published their spring break plans and recommendations when it comes to travel.

FLAD ISD:

Campuses and buses are completely cleaned.

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Students or staff traveling internationally, including cruise ships, are required to complete a form informing the district

MANSFIELD ISD:

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Students or staff traveling to places with Level 2 or Level CDC Travel Notices must inform school nurses before returning.

GRAPEVINE-COLLEYVILLE ISD:

Monitoring CDC guidelines

Give students and staff a trip study to complete before returning to school

If they travel to a Level 2 or 3 site, they are required to quarantine for 14 days.

“I think if you take enough precautions you will be less exposed to this type of virus because I read some articles that say there are more diseases that cause more deaths than coronavirus, so I don’t think there is a potential risk to travel, ”said the student. Juan Carlos.

“I’m just making sure it doesn’t touch my face as it touches other things,” MariAnne Francis said. “Just be careful, but I mean if you do what you have to do, you can’t help living your life.”

“I’m just packing my hand sanitizer into my suitcase and backpack so I can keep it inside me,” Kristin Francis said.

Airport cleaning crews perform periodic cleaning, focusing mainly on “high contact areas”, such as door handles and ticket kiosks.