North Texas Hospital reports a stroke in severe cases of child abuse; Believe Stress Related to Pandemic Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Worth News

WORTH FORT (CBSDFW.COM) – Cook Kids & # 39; Hospital doctors say they believe stress from the coronavirus pandemic is related to six cases of severe child abuse that were observed at the hospital this week.

Cook Children & # 39; s says he normally sees many of these cases over the course of a month.

All children admitted this week were under 4 years old.

“We knew an increase in abuse was going to happen, but it happened faster than we imagined,” said Christi Thornhill, director of the Trauma Program, the CARE and Fostering Health team at Cook Children & # 39; s. “I mean this happened within a week and these are really bad cases of abuse.”

Jamye Coffman, M.D., medical director of the Cook Child Neglect Prevention Center for Children and the CARE team, believes these unprecedented periods have simply become too much for some parents.

“People are a lot more stressed out now,” said Dr. Coffman. “They are financially stressed. Some people lost their jobs or worried about keeping their current job. They lost their income. You have stress from being crowded. They are locked together. feel like they can’t get away from each other. These stressors can lead to abuse. “

Dr Coffman said another factor is that people cannot stay away from COVID-19 news, as they are constantly on television and social media.

It’s harder to get kids to a grandparent’s or neighbor’s house at this time, and kids don’t go to school to give their parents some free time.

In a news release Friday, Cook Children talked about what families can do now:

“Most of us know family members or neighbors that we can communicate with when we know this can be a high-stress situation,” said Dr. Coffman. “I think that maintaining a certain human connection is extremely important so that people do not feel isolated or feel so alone, which can reduce some of the anxiety and frustration.” It might even be a call with someone to say “I have problems, quote; or even” My kids are mad at me. “

Dr Coffman emphasized that it is normal to feel more frustrated because of unknown and uncertain times, but when you are frustrated, it is okay to seek help or approach and seek advice.

Childhelp.org provides a resource for parents and children alike during this time. For this article, we call this organization. They told us they are currently available to help and receive any calls. The national child abuse hotline is 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453.

Thornhill encourages people to get involved during this difficult time. The number one child abuse journalist continues to be a teacher, but children are not seeing them now.

“We are concerned about who will see the abuse and report it at this time,” Thornhill said. “This is where we need neighbors and other family members to pay attention. If you hear the kid next door shout, ask for help. We all need to get involved. As much as we don’t want to, everyone we need to make this happen. our businesses. “

If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, contact the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services free of charge at 1-800-252-5400, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

You can also submit a report using the TDFPS secure website. Reports made through this site take up to 24 hours to process.

