North Valley Hospital Imposes New Restrictions On Visitors During Flu Season

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Jennifer Holt works with some of the most vulnerable patients at the Mercy Medical Center as director of the Family Birth Center.

She says protecting babies born on this floor is one of the main reasons the hospital has imposed new restrictions on visitors this flu season.

“We protect newborn babies who cannot be vaccinated against the flu before the age of about six months, so by keeping them a little isolated from people who can get the flu, they won’t get sick as often”, A said Holt.

Signs near the entrance now let visitors know that children under the age of 13 and anyone with symptoms of illness will not be allowed through the hall from November 15 to April 30.

This means that younger siblings and other family members may have to wait until the baby is out to meet them for the first time.

“Our goal is to celebrate our new families at home when we don’t expose them to many illnesses in the hospital,” said Holt.

The new rules also aim to protect the elderly, people who have just had surgery and others with weakened immune systems.

“And also for our staff, because they are here and are constantly subjected to different viruses, so just to keep a healthy environment for our establishment here,” says Vanessa Collins, an infection preventionist.

Collins says the hospital has seen an increase in pediatric flu cases in the emergency room in recent months. So far, they have had more cases of type B flu than type A.

Although the symptoms are similar, Collins says the information is vital to help the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention track the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, which is always recommended for anyone six months of age or older.

“It is never too late to get the vaccine as long as it is available,” said Collins. “It takes a few weeks for it to become effective, but you can get the flu shot until March and April.”

