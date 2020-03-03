northbound-i-275-detour-starts-tonight

TAMPA (WFLA) – Northbound I-275 will be closed between State Road 60 and Lois Avenue and detoured to Kennedy Boulevard between 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 and 4 a.m. Wednesday, March 4.

During this time, the ramps from eastbound State Road 60 and West Shore Boulevard onto northbound I-275 will also be closed; drivers will need to access northbound I-275 from Lois Avenue or other interchanges east of Lois Avenue.

Additionally, in order to allow better traffic flow, traffic exiting Tampa International Airport going to eastbound State Road 60 and I-275 will be detoured to eastbound Spruce Street/Boy Scout Boulevard, then south on Dale Mabry Highway to access I-275 or continue south to Kennedy Boulevard.

To avoid delays, drivers may want to consider alternate roads that aren’t part of the detour routes.

DETOUR for northbound I-275: All traffic will be directed off at Exit 39 and will be detoured east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275. Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic at signalized intersections along the detour route to help with traffic flow.

DETOUR for eastbound SR 60 onto northbound I-275: Traffic will continue past the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275 and continue east on Kennedy Boulevard/SR 60 to Lois Avenue. At Lois Avenue, drivers will turn left and go north to the entrance ramp onto northbound I-275. Law enforcement officers will be directing traffic at signalized intersections along the detour route to help with traffic flow.

DETOUR for West Shore Boulevard onto northbound I-275: Drivers can take Cypress Street or Kennedy Boulevard east to Lois Avenue and use the entrance ramp from Lois Avenue onto northbound I-275.

LATEST TOP STORIES