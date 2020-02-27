northbound-i-57-shut-at-i-eighty-immediately-after-two-critically-harm-in-crash-with-disabled-car

Northbound lanes of I-57 were shut down at I-80 Thursday morning soon after two people today had been very seriously hurt in a crash although attempting to refuel their disabled vehicle.

Lanes had been closed for an investigation about seven: 05 a.m., and visitors was diverted to I-80, Illinois State Law enforcement mentioned in a assertion.

The pair were on northbound I-57 to westbound I-80 when their motor vehicle was struck from behind, state police mentioned.

They had been taken to a clinic in major issue, point out police said. The driver who struck them stayed at the scene.