northbound-lanes-of-sunshine-skyway-bridge-closed-due-to-car-fire

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.
Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.
It appears that nobody was injured.
LATEST POSTS
Top Videos
Tampa Bay party venue issues refunds to at least 27 customers
Woolworth Sit-in Anniversary
Tampa mom donating daughter’s wedding dress after bride passes away from cancer
‘Flippenout’ Trampoline Show stuns at Florida Strawberry Festival
Art to save the sea: ‘Washed Ashore’ debuts at The Florida Aquarium
Petition to save Salty’s Bar
22-year-old driver accused of killing 3 family members in crash is denied lower bond
Tanner Hackman in court, Friday, Feb. 28
Brad Hulett and attorney on gun safety
Local fiddle-playing rocker takes to stage at Florida Strawberry Festival
Boy charged in shooting death of 15-year-old at Tampa Police officer’s home
Bradley Hulett’s father responds to boy being charged in his son’s shooting death
Trending Stories