Northbound lanes of Sunshine Skyway Bridge closed due to car fire

By
Nellie McDonald
-
TAMPA (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge are closed due to a car fire.

Traffic is slow-moving through the area and drivers should expect delays as drivers attempt to make their way into Pinellas County.

It appears that nobody was injured.

