Northeast has lost its way

The never-ending expansion of Northeastern University frustrates Roxbury activists and officials who say that the inner-city school has lost sight of its workers’ roots as it seizes more land in their communities and returns little.

“Northeastern has been a bad actor,” said Tito Jackson, a community activist who represented the area in the city council. “Northeastern has continued to try to persuade the neighborhood and the community with their building … Northeastern regularly communicates that the voice of the people in Roxbury does not matter.”

The newest community relations flare-up around Northeast is the chic new 26-story, 975-bed dormitory proposed for the corner of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard – a building that has drawn the anger of various community leaders who say the school is ignoring the needs of the neighborhoods in which it continues to build.

City councilor Kim Janey, who now represents the area, filed a letter to the proposed dormitory to the Boston Planning and Development Agency in December and said, “For those living in the shadow of Northeastern, the benefits they claim are for the community to bring unseen. From supporting affordable housing projects to supporting local suppliers, the university has consistently failed in its promises to be a strong community partner. “

Vanessa Snow of the community organization NU for public welfare said: “I have always seen Northeastern as a truly accessible university with an urban mission – a focus on finding jobs for people. And it seems that it is now just about trying to be a world-class institution that can earn a lot of money that it cannot be taxed on, but not in ways that benefit the community. “

John Tobin, head of the Northeast community, pushed back the criticism and said that the university does not displace the members of the community and makes a lot of effort on the community task.

“We know very well that we cannot grow without our neighbors growing with us,” Tobin said.

The university, as a non-profit organization, does not have to pay property taxes, but it is registered with the voluntary payment instead of taxation program, which contains guidelines for how much money colleges, hospitals and other non-profit organizations would have to pay the city each year . According to those guidelines, Northeastern pays $ 11.4 million, although last year $ 1.7 million was paid and $ 5.7 million was added to various “community benefits.”

“We will continue to work on this with the administration,” said Tobin about Northeastern’s lack of PILOT commitment.

From the benefits to the community, Snow said, “The community feels they don’t have enough of the voice to think of it.”

Jackson cited the university-recommended renovation of Carter Park in Roxbury as another mismatch in the community: “They took out all the basketball courts and replaced them with tennis courts.”

State representative Nika Elugardo, who represents Roxbury and Jamaica Plain, said she was “hopeful” that Northeastern could take steps to have a better relationship with the community – although she said that in previous years that had often not been the case.

“They really have to listen better,” said Elugardo. “We must shift the culture from a dominance model to a partnership model.”