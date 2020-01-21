Northeast student deported from Iran despite court order he had to stay

An Iranian man who had obtained a visa to study economics at Northeastern University this spring was deported late Monday night, his lawyers said, despite the fact that a judge had issued an order that he could stay.

“He is understandably upset,” said lawyer Heather Yountz. “His life has now been turned around because of the decision of one or two customs and border protection officers.”

Lawyers for 24-year-old Mohammad Shahab Dehghani Hossein Abadi said they made an emergency request Monday evening to prevent Abadi from being deported after being detained by customs and border protection officers at Logan International Airport and denied the right to contact them take.

Abadi’s lawyers said he had already obtained a student visa and CBP did not say why they decided to hold him.

“This is not an isolated incident. This is a pattern of misconduct by this government that has no respect for the rule of law and no respect for the individuals who come here just to go to school, “said lawyer Susan Church.

Dozens of protesters gathered in Logan on Monday evening after the news was announced that Abadi had been detained. Abadi’s lawyers could order US district court judge Allison Burroughs to let him stay in the country for 48 hours.

However, Abadi’s lawyers were warned Tuesday morning that their client had already been removed from the country.

One of Abadi’s lawyers, Kerry Doyle, begged the Richard Stearns district judge to order CBP to allow him to return, but Stearns dismissed the case and said he did not think he had the authority to to issue such an order.

Doyle said Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey had been in contact with CBP when the situation unfolded and confirmed that officials were fleeing him after the warrant was issued.

Lawyers representing the US government told Stearns that Abadi had been removed before the residence order was issued.

“Customs and border protection gave me no answer as to why she refused access to Shahab Dehghani, nor did it acknowledge the alarming discrepancy of continuing his removal despite an order from the federal court that Mr. Dehghani granted a stay for the decision of CBP, “Markey said in a statement.

Abadi’s lawyers told reporters outside the courthouse that they have not yet formulated their exact next steps, but that they intend to submit an additional motion to Burroughs.

“Yesterday Martin Luther was King Day every day. How ironic it is that on the day we violated Martin Luther King and the highest principles he stood for, “said Omar Rashed, who said he had been friends with Abadi for the past two years. “What CBP did was illegal, they didn’t even enforce the law. He was a valid resident, he had a valid visa, and they still rejected him for no reason. “

CBP officials have not yet responded to a request for comment.

According to the ACLU, at least 10 students have been sent back to Iran since August 2019 upon arrival at US airports, seven of which flew to Logan.