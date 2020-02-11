Northeastern baffles Boston University in 2OT to earn Beanpot title

There were five more minutes in the middle period and moments after Northeastern had taken an unlikely lead from two goals against crosstown rival Boston University, when the NU band hit the chords against the old chorus of Monkees: “I am a believer.”

Along Huntington Avenue and the NU campus there are many believers and enthusiastic benefactors who love to jump aboard the Huskies ice train, which has now registered a very first triple championship run in the tournament, it once went 28 winter years without winning.

Monday’s pulsing 5-4 overtime triumph, in which two top players were sidelined, gave faith to the revitalization project that head coach Jim Madigan has brought to a program that has served him so proficiently as a player, assistant and now bank boss. The result came on a long distance shot by excellent sophomore defender Jordan Harris from Haverhill, who finished the second-longest Beanpot champion game at 79 minutes, 33 seconds – just 19 seconds shy of the 79: 53.6 that Boston College needed to get to Boston to beat University in 2012.

Play the song. Indeed.

“I thought it was a great hockey game,” says Madigan of NU, who believes that his last three contingents have separated themselves from the 90-year history of the hockey Huskies as a special group. “They pushed. We pushed. They pushed back. Both goalkeepers, when (Sam) Tucker went for them, he arranged them. Our husband (Craig Pantano) kept us inside.”

The winning game came thanks to an assist from referee Giuseppe Testa, whose penalty trip to BU senior right wing Patrick Harper at 13:18 of sudden death was a demonstrable factor for the decisive game.

“From a BU perspective, I’m sure they didn’t like the call, but we’re working on it,” said Madigan, referring to the 2015 Pot Final won by BU, 4-3, about NOW ( 15-8-3) on a goal by the current Bruins skater Matt Grzelcyk, a loss that still causes the 57-year-old NU trainer to grind his teeth.

BU (10-9-8) coach Albie O’Connell was not a happy camper when he arrived at the news conference after the game. Asked about the phone call, O’Connell replied: “What did you think of it? I may not comment on the officials but the diving in the game that was mentioned was incredible. I also thought we played such a great game from start to finish. “

A dramatic goal from Trevor Zegras, his second of the night, at 7:58 PM of the third period, allowed the Terriers to clear a 2 goal deficit and forced renewal for a 17,850 tournament record crowd.

Neither club managed to score overtime in the first five minutes, making the game an official 4-4 draw for NCAA purposes.

Harris, a design choice from Montreal, ended the drama with his fourth goal, which came to a sudden death at 14:33. Pantano skated as the Eberly Award winner, symbolic of the best tournament goalkeeper based on the two-game storage percentage. Pantano (40 rescues) becomes the third straight NOW goalkeeper to win the prize and becomes a member of Cayden Primeau, who has won over the past two years.

Senior center Zach Solow was selected as MVP, the eighth time that an NU skater has achieved that honor.

BU lifted Tucker (18 rescues in 46:40), who had come in relief with 1:32 and had exerted relentless pressure around Pantano because the Huskies were unable to remove the puck from their zone. Sophomore Jake Wise, who opened the score for the Terriers almost three hours earlier in the night, kept the puck alive. Zegras took possession, swung to the left of the fold and threw a backhand home at 7:58 PM for his second goal of the game and tied the score.

“We just had to go to the dressing room after those first 5 minutes of overtime,” Madigan said.

BU (10-9-7), which had won the most titles (30) in tournament history, pursued its first crown since 2015 and only its second (also 2009) this century. NU (15-8-2), on the other hand, looked at a very first triple peat. NU, who owned six mugs, had taken four prisoners at the expense of the Terriers, who always led the championship with 9-4 margin

NOW, the stellar freshman defender Jason Struble, a Montreal draft, was sidelined this year by an injury to the lower body, while hard rock wing Matt Filipe, of Lynnfield, whose professional rights are owned by Carolina, was on the list. today with a shoulder problem. The absences show that in the beginning the Huskies slowly took the puck out of its zone and the talented and fast Terriers benefited.

Sophomore left wing Matthew Quercia sent a pass to the goal mouth where center Wise, from Reading, put the puck behind Pantano, a transfer from Merrimack. The goal, which reached the 2:49 point of the first period, represented only the second in 38 career games for Wise, a Chicago design choice, the two of whom split up a month and dated a 3-2 win Merrimack on Jan 17.

The gap suddenly widened when NU star center Tyler Madden was in the penalty area for a boarding lover who whistled at 6:24. Zegras took control of the puck and drifted past the left boards before unleashing a low pulse that defeated Pantano at 7.50 am. Anaheim scouts certainly smile about Zegras’ ninth goal in 26 games.

NOW’s best bid came at 4:45 PM when Reading’s right wing Matt Thomson hit a shot and hit the backhand that blocked BU newcomer Ashton Abel with the left pad with Thomson sprawled in the fold after being knocked off his pins.

NOW, which always left the series with a crooked 166-63-10, was desperately looking for a break to claw back into the game and received Tyler Madden from his topaz. The second sniper shot a wrist shot into the back of the net from the left circle at 2:53 of the second period. It was the 18th goal of the season for the future Vancouver Canucks (third round) skater.

The target propelled the Huskies, who started storming the fold area around Abel. NOW tied it, 2-2, at 5:51 when freshman aid Aidan McDonough broke a 25-foot shot past Abel for his 10th goal. McDonough, who was responsible for one of Madigan’s longest recruitment journeys a few blocks away in Milton, could ever spend time on the same Vancouver line with Madden.

Now that the palace is storming NOW, the Terriers were in trouble because defenders Cam Crotty and Alex Vlasic both had minors. During the 5-on-3, junior center Zack Solow continued his sizzling game by drilling a 6 to 3 shot into the net at 9:42. It earned Solow in each of his last four games and 13 in total for the season.

The flood was not over when NOW doubled the margin with a fourth straight goal when Jozefek senior found it right with 11:23 with senior transfer Brendan van Riemsdyk offering a screen for the seventh goal of the attacker while Husky partisans went crazy.

O’Connell made a goaltender switch at that time, lifting Abel and introducing grad transfer Tucker, a former Yale player. Tucker came big with consecutive stops at McDonough and Madden during a late stir with BU shorthanded.

BU hung heavily and closed with a power-play goal at 1:56 in the third. A point ride from junior defender David Farrance, who leads all defenders in the country into goal, recorded luck No. 13.