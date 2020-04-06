Northeastern female spat on in Mumbai in an act of racism amid Covid-19 disaster: NCW

Sparse group at Dadar market in Mumbai (Representational impression) | PTI Picture

New Delhi: The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident wherever a miscreant allegedly spat on a lady from the North East at Kalina Marketplace spot in Mumbai, calling it a circumstance of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

The NCW explained it will glance into the make a difference for ideal action.

“Yet another scenario of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern lady at Kalina Sector region in Mumbai. NCW will seem into this subject for acceptable action,” the NCW stated in a tweet.

The NCW tagged a Fb publish according to which a biker spat on the lady from the North East.

In a equivalent situation in March in Delhi, a further woman was spat and referred to as “corona”. Delhi law enforcement experienced registered a circumstance and arrested the accused in the make a difference.

