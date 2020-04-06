Northeastern girl spat on in Mumbai in an act of racism amid Covid-19 crisis: NCW

Sparse crowd at Dadar market in Mumbai (Representational image) | PTI Photo

New Delhi: The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of an incident where a miscreant allegedly spat on a girl from the North East at Kalina Market area in Mumbai, calling it a case of racial discrimination amid coronavirus outbreak.

The NCW said it will look into the matter for appropriate action.

“Yet another case of racial discrimination amid #COVID19outbreak, a miscreant spat on a northeastern girl at Kalina Market area in Mumbai. NCW will look into this matter for appropriate action,” the NCW said in a tweet.

The NCW tagged a Facebook post according to which a biker spat on the girl from the North East.

In a similar case in March in Delhi, another woman was spat and called “corona”. Delhi police had registered a case and arrested the accused in the matter.

Also read: ‘Beaten, abused, spat on’: People from Northeast endure racist slurs amid coronavirus panic

