Northeastern should stop cutting Roxbury

Boston looked very different in 2010. There was no Millennium Place or Millennium Tower, the revision of the Government Center T was years away and One Dalton still had to scrape up. Northeastern University was also different. Although it had recently completed its 22-story International Village dormitory on the corner of Tremont and Ruggles in 2009, the Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Complex only towered over Columbus Avenue in 2017

The year 2010 is important because then the PILOT program (or payment instead of taxes) of the city was launched. Many cities have PILOT programs, in which tax-free institutions offer compensation for some or all of the income from property taxes lost through tax-free ownership. When the Boston version was made, it contained the following points: All non-profit organizations should participate and the program should remain voluntary; Contributions must be based on the value of real estate; PILOT must contain a credit

for community benefits.

For 2019, based on property value of $ 1,423,782,813, the requested PILOT contribution from Northeastern was $ 11,446,920. It paid $ 1.7 million and added $ 5.7 million to various ‘community benefits’. That leaves it a little more than $ 4 million short.

But it is one thing just to evade your civic duty to pay your fair share. It is another to avoid that duty when you take as much as you give.

As Sean Philip Cotter of the Boston Herald reported, Northeastern University is planning another building project, a project that is expanding its footprint in Roxbury.

A 26-story dormitory with 975 beds is proposed for the corner of Tremont Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard – and community leaders say the school is again ignoring the needs of the neighborhoods.

“Northeastern has been a bad actor,” said Tito Jackson, a community activist who represented the area in the city council. “Northeastern has continued to try to persuade the neighborhood and the community with their building. … Northeastern regularly communicates that the voice of the people in Roxbury does not matter. “

City councilor Kim Janey, who now represents the area, filed a letter with the proposed dormitory to the Boston Planning and Development Agency in December and said, “For those living in the shadow of Northeastern, the benefits they claim are for the community to bring unseen. From supporting affordable housing projects to supporting local suppliers, the university has consistently failed in its promises to be a strong community partner. “

John Tobin, head of the Northeast community, pushed back the criticism and said that the university does not displace the members of the community and makes a lot of effort on the community task.

Regarding the PILOT deficit: “We will continue to work on this with the administration,” Tobin said.

Jackson cited the university-recommended renovation of Carter Park in Roxbury as another mismatch in the community: “They took out all the basketball courts and replaced them with tennis courts.”

The Boston real estate scene was different in 2010 – Seaport’s bloom was at an early stage, house prices were high, but still had to hit today’s stratosphere. The value of Tremont Street or Columbus Avenue real estate in 2020 would lead to 2010 assessors having to lie down. Northeastern’s footprint continues to grow and spread to Roxbury, a neighborhood that needs affordable housing. It is time to reconsider the “voluntary” status of the PILOT program.