NORTHERN BLOTTER: Philosophical debate takes place, woman arrested – News – The Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach Gardens Police Department

Drugs: A car with a license plate light not working was towed near the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Hiatt Drive. After contacting the driver, the police asked for consent to search the vehicle. The driver agreed to the search. A two-inch plastic straw with a white residue was found in the cup holder of the car, and inside the center console was a marijuana tube and two small bags of marijuana. The man denied knowing about the plastic straw and said he had given two people a ride earlier that day. However, he admitted to owning a marijuana tube and marijuana bags. He was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was warned of a malfunctioning license plate light. He was released by notice to come forward.

Battery: The “heated conversation about life” shifted from hot to nuclear power when one of the conversation representatives barked at each other in the face at a residence 4300 blocks from Union Square Boulevard. After launching the attack, the woman was ordered to get away. A police officer called home quickly spotted him from his apartment and spotted him and stopped him. When stopped, he informed the officer that his family consisted of all the gang members and that he would kill him. After hearing the story of the two sides and then a neutral third party account, a woman belonging to the group arrested on battery charge. Later, while fighting the guns, he managed to kick the officer’s thigh, shouting “(perfect) to you!” He was also charged with law enforcement and the threat of killing law enforcement.

Jupiter police

Disturbed intoxication: In a business trip in the city, a woman was worried when she couldn’t find her boyfriend to accompany her or call her on the phone. The woman said she had lent her car to her boyfriend while working. With a description of the man and the vehicle, police are located in both parking lots 6700 blocks from West Indiantown Road. The man slept in the driver’s seat and was asked to step out of the vehicle. Fully dishered, with red, glassy eyes and a very vague speech, the man was unable to continue the conversation. In an attempt to get him to ride his father’s home to Boca Raton, the man began to make several incomprehensible comments and several more thoughtful cops calling them (as examples). The man was arrested on charges of disorderly substance abuse and later taken to the county jail.

Theft: While storing two bicycles in a storage facility located 300 blocks north of the A1A, the woman noticed that they had disappeared when she went to pick them up. In addition to the bicycles, both locks, helmets and a basket were missing. He told police that the storage room is usually locked, but other residents have access to it. He has been given a brochure on the rights of the victim.

North Palm Beach Police

Criminals Assault: In a car cleaning company in the United States 1, a woman found instead that her car had been damaged. Damage, including the passenger side headlight and fender, was reported to the deputy chief. He announced that he would inform the director. A review of control materials showed that there has been injury to the business. The damage was estimated at more than $ 4,000.

Theft: While shopping at Northlake Boulevard, the man opened and began consuming a beer he had not paid for. When police arrived, they arrested him. All in all, the man had drunk two beers and tried to steal a pair of sunglasses. While the sunglasses were collected, the beers disappeared into the man’s thirst. The value of the three items was over $ 35. The man was arrested and later released with notice of appearance.

DUI: Wrinkled over the steering wheel of his vehicle, the man was found to have stopped at the intersection of U.S. 1 and Carolinda Drive. As the officer placed his patrol car directly in front of the man’s car, he saw him raise his head slightly from the rearview mirror. Despite a small awakening, the officers had to knock on the window several times before the person returned to full consciousness. After receiving the report three times, he managed to put the car in the parking lot and turn off the vehicle. The man stumbled to sit on the sidewalk as he stumbled out of the car. In a vague speech, he informed the officer that he was coming from “Southeast Georgia” and was on his way to “Northwest Georgia”. After being asked to participate in the roadside order, the man replied, “Why do I have to do them? I know I shouldn’t drive. “He was involved anyway, did poorly and was arrested on a DUI charge.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office

Theft: An employee of a 3,200-block company on Stuart’s Southeast Salerno Road was arrested after a store security investigation revealed he had stolen money. According to the commercial lawyer, the employee made fraudulent returns during his shift and kept his series. At the end of the shift, he took the money and put it in his bag. The employee was also charged with fraudulent transactions with competitors ’coupons and stealing lottery tickets. Event documentation and security materials were made available to law enforcement. The 39-year-old worker was taken to the county jail.

Opposition to the arrest: The woman called from the 3,300 blocks of the Northwest Highway in Jensen Beach to report that her ex-boyfriend had run away with her cell phone. Deputies found the man nearby, but he ran into a wooded area. His refugee attempt ended when he jumped into the ditch, injuring himself. The man explained that he was running because he had arrest warrants from St. Lucie County. When he was charged with opposing the arrest, he was handed over to the custody of St. Lucie County officials.

St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Domestic Disruption: Representatives visited an apartment in the 1600 block of Southeast Tiffany Club Place in Port St. Lucie to investigate a dispute between sister and brother. The brother, standing in front of him in black underwear, went inside the residence when he saw law enforcement arriving. He shouted ugly behind the door. After asking if the sister was okay, the mother gave the deputy the key to the residence. The brother tried to jump out the window, but the representatives held him. A background check showed he was on probation out of Broward County possession of marijuana. The sister had decided to be OK, and she said her brother would not hit her. Brother, 31, was arrested. On the way to prison, he continued to fight his behavior and had to be sprayed several times to subjugate him.

Assault: A 31-year-old man was arrested after he was allegedly threatening two people with a hammer and two knives in 400 blocks of Northeast Prima Vista Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. He also reported damaging the refrigerator and glass table in the garage of a residential building. MPs were able to arrest the man after he left their orders and climbed into a boat on neighboring property. The man, who told representatives he swallowed the sour, the fire chief took the area to the hospital.

Port St. Lucie Police

Battery degraded: A 19-year-old man was arrested after he claimed to have shot two people in a 500 block on Southwest Undallo Road. The victims, both 20, had driven to the address with two other friends to buy the pot from the suspect. During the drug trade, the seller got into controversial money with four people in the vehicle. Then the seller started shooting. A female person in the vehicle drove the victims to an emergency clinic for treatment. They were later hospitalized. Police found the suspect’s gun as well as additional weapons, drugs and false bills.

Fort Pierce Police

Drugs: While parking on the 1,700-block foot patrol of Avenue D, police noticed a man hiding an open beer container in an empty pickup bed. Officers approached the man and during the assault noticed that he dropped a plastic bag from his back pocket. Inside the bag was a white powdery substance with a positive cocaine positivity. He was arrested and taken to the county jail.

Opposition to the arrest: In the 1800 block of North 18th Street, a woman woke up to sounds coming from a vacant apartment next door. He went to investigate and found the door open. He went in, found the oven, and went to call the police. Officers who responded to the scene saw the man running from the apartment. Police chased and eventually caught a man who complained of an old injury and was taken to hospital. The investigation showed that the man’s father owned the property and that the man was allowed to be in the apartment. The man, who was also involved in a domestic case in which he reported beating his girlfriend with a hammer, was arrested.

Arrest Warrant: Police received a report of a woman who hit the belt of one of her children at a store parking lot on 5100 blocks of Okeechobee Road. Police were advised along the way that the woman had drifted into another business on block 5500 of Okeechobee Road. They found a 26-year-old woman and her four children in the vehicle. The woman explained she was hitting her 8-year-old son because she overturned the vehicle’s windows twice when told to refuse. Police found no traces of the child, and the other children appeared to be healthy. However, the mother had an excellent stock option. He was arrested and taken to the county jail. The Department of Children and Families detained the children.

Compiled by Eddie Ritz and Sy O’Neill from area law enforcement.