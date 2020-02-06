Northern Iowa plans to extend the series against Drake

Drake (16-8, 6-5) vs Northern Iowa (20-3, 9-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: Northern Iowa aim for fifth consecutive win over Drake. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss was on January 22 against Southern Illinois Salukis 68-66.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Iowa’s AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman together accounted for 47 percent of the team’s results this season, scoring 47 percent of all Panthers points in the last five games, the 173 3-pointers that he tried and that he tested in made the last three games 9 to 20. He has also made 91.8 percent of his fouls this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Panthers are 18-0 if they shoot at least 69.2 percent from the foul limit, and 2-3 if they miss this mark. The Bulldogs are 8-0 if at least four of their players score two-digit and 8-8 otherwise on the year.

STREAK SCORING: Northern Iowa have won their last 12 home games, missing 64.5 points and averaging 80.2 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Northern Iowa ranks first among MVC teams with an average of 76.7 points per game.

