Northern Iowa plans to extend the series against Illinois St.

Illinois State (8-16, 3-9) vs Northern Iowa (21-3, 10-2)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: Northern Iowa aims for sixth consecutive win over Illinois State. The last MVC loss in Northern Iowa was on January 22 against Southern Illinois Salukis 68-66. The state of Illinois won 74-67 against the state of Indiana in its last game.

VETERAN PRESENCE: The management level could play a big role in the outcome of this game. AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman have scored 48 percent of Northern Iowa’s points this season and 52 percent of the team’s points in the last five games. For Illinois State, Zach Copeland, Keith Fisher III, Jaycee Hillsman and DJ Horne together scored 61 percent of all Illinois State points, including 75 percent of the team’s points in the last five games. CLUTCH COPELAND: Copeland scored 39.6 percent of the 159 3 – He tried Zeeiger and made 14 out of 36 in the last five games. He also made 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: Illinois State is 0-8 if it allows at least 75 points and 8-8 if it keeps opponents under 75.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State dropped its last nine street games, scoring 64.1 points and 77.8 points in these competitions. Northern Iowa have won their last 13 home games, missing 65.2 points.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Northern Iowa ranks first among MVC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

For more information on AP College basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com