Northern Iowa plans to extend the series against S. Illinois

Northern Iowa (16-2, 5-1) vs Southern Illinois (9-10, 3-3)

SIU Arena, Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. European summer time

Bottom Line: Northern Iowa wants to win against Southern Illinois for the sixth time in a row. Northern Iowa’s last MVC loss was on December 31, 2019 against Illinois State Redbirds 76-70. Southern Illinois clinched a home win of 66-49 against Drake on Sunday.

DIFFERENT EXPERIENCES: Northern Iowa was dependent on executives this year, while Southern Illinois was largely fueled by newcomers. At Panthers, seniors AJ Green, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman together scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season. On the other hand, newcomers Marcus Domask, Eric McGill and Lance Jones have together scored 48 percent of all goals scored this season in southern Illinois and 60 percent of the team’s points in their last five games.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Panthers scored 76.8 points per game in six conference games. That’s an improvement of 73.5 per game that they did against non-conference competitions. POINT AJ: Green connected 38.3 percent of the 141 3-pointers he tried and has turned 29 times 14 in the last three games. He also made 93.3 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 61: Southern Illinois is 0-9 this year if it allows 61 points or more and 9-1 if opponents hold less than 61.

WHEN TO WIN: The Salukis are 5-0 if at least four of their players score 10 or more, and 4:10 if less than these are double digits. The Panthers are 14-0 if they make at least 70 percent of their free throws and 2-2 if they shoot worse than the line.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Northern Iowa ranks first among MVC teams with an average of 77.4 points per game? The Panthers have averaged 84.7 points per game in the last three games.

