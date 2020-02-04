Northern Iowa wants to sweep Valpo

Northern Iowa (19-3, 8-2) vs Valparaiso (12-11, 5-5)

Athletics Recreation Center, Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. European summer time

BELOW: Northern Iowa won the season over Valparaiso after winning the previous match in Cedar Falls. The teams last met on January 15 when the Panthers overtook Valparaiso from 57.7 percent to 49.2 percent, making 12 more fouls on the way to a 10-point win.

SUPER SENIORS: AJ Green from Northern Iowa, Isaiah Brown and Spencer Haldeman together scored 47 percent of the team’s points this season, including 44 percent of all Panthers who have scored in the last five games.

CHOOSE: The Panthers scored 76.9 points per game in 10 conference games. That’s an improvement of 73.5 per game that they managed across 10 non-conference games. POINT AJ: Green connected 40 percent of the 165 3-pointers he tried and scored 15 out of 35 in his last five games. He also made 92.5 percent of his free throws this season.

LESS IF: Valparaiso is 0-5 this year if it scores 63 points or less and 12-6 if it scores at least 64 points.

WINNING WHEN: Northern Iowa is a perfect 17-0 if the team makes at least 70 percent of its free throws. The Panthers are 2-3 if they shoot less than 70 percent off the line.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Northern Iowa and Valparaiso are at the top of the MVC when it comes to points. The Panthers took first place in the conference with 77.4 points per game, including 80.7 points per game over the last three. The Crusaders ranked second among all MVC teams and scored 73.6 points per game this year.

