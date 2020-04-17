Northern Ireland: 18 additional deaths reported

The Northern Public Health Agency reported on Friday afternoon that 18 more people had died from coronaviruses in Northern Ireland.

This brings the number of Covid-19 deaths, according to the PHA list, to 176. These figures do not include the 39 additional Covid-19 deaths reported Friday morning by NISRA in its weekly bulletin.

PHA also reported 137 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, bringing the total number to 2,338.

So far, 15,025 people have been tested for the virus in Northern Ireland.

Contradiction

Earlier on Friday, it was confirmed that the number of deaths from coronaviruses in Northern Ireland is at least a third higher than previously reported.

Most of the additional deaths recorded occurred in nursing homes and hospices.

New figures have shown that while 118 deaths from Covid-19 had been recorded by the northern public health agency until April 10, a more accurate figure for coronavirus deaths to date is 157.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) released new figures on Friday showing that at least 39 suspected Covid-19 deaths have not been recorded in PHA figures until the week ending Friday, April 10.

The difference, as explained by NISRA, is mainly due to suspected coronavirus deaths that occurred in nursing homes and hospices in Northern Ireland, but were not included in the PHA figures until to April 10.

Of the 118 PHA deaths up to April 10, the vast majority occurred in hospitals, although a small number reportedly occurred in homes or nursing homes.

Above average

Of the 157 deaths involving Covid-19 through April 10, 109 (69%) occurred in hospital, 41 (26%) occurred in nursing homes and hospices and seven (4%) occurred in private addresses, according to NISRA. The 41 deaths in nursing homes and hospices involved 23 separate facilities.

The provisional weekly NISRA death statistics, which are based on death registration information collected by the general registry office in Northern Ireland, enumerate all deaths for which Covid-19 was mentioned on the certificate of death by the doctor who certified the death, that Covid-19 was the main underlying cause of death.

NISRA also reported that for the previous five years, the average number of deaths in Northern Ireland in week 14 – in this case the week ending April 10 – was 295, but that the number of deaths in the North during this week this year was 435.

This means that the number of deaths this year is 140 higher than the average number of deaths in Northern Ireland for the previous five years. According to NISRA, this is also the trend in Great Britain.