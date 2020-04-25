Northern Ireland issues 350 notifications of coronavirus penalties when police explain the rules

The police also issued 570 notifications about social solutions (photo: Getty / Photopress)

Northern Ireland police have issued more than 350 notifications of coronavirus-related sanctions and nearly 600 notifications of community solutions.

New statistics appear when ministers have provided greater legal clarity about the circumstances in which a person can leave home to practice yesterday, including travel wisely.

Ride to a safe place or facility will be allowed. But given the long journey to the beach or to the resort where the number of people gathers, it can not be considered reasonable, even when it comes to exercise, said the ministerial contractor.

Northern Ireland Police Deputy Chief (PSNI), Alan Todd, explained: “We said in our statement earlier this week that greater regulatory transparency would certainly help us keep an eye on the current health crisis. That is why we welcome today’s statement and the clarity that the change of regulations and all related guidelines will bring both public opinion and police officers. “

Police at the border between Dundalk and Newry ensure that coronavirus travel restrictions are observed earlier this month (Photo: Alamy Live News)

He continued: “The purpose of the police service during this period has always been and will remain to help our health colleagues slow down the spread of the virus and keep people safe.

“We will continue to work with people and explain what we need to do to them and encourage them to comply with applicable restrictions. Enforcement is always the last resort. “

For all the latest news and updates on coronavirus, click here.

To view our live blog with coronavirus, click here.

From the end of March, 358 penalty tickets were issued.

A further 570 announcements regarding community problem solving were also distributed.

Earlier this month, police chiefs revealed that a total of 3,493 fines were imposed in England and Wales between March 27 and April 13 for alleged violations of the coronavirus block.

Todd added: “The vast majority of people interviewed by police officers have worked well and so far relatively few penalties have been issued.

“Over the past two days, we have implemented additional quality assurance measures in relation to police enforcement of these restrictions and these measures will continue to apply until new guidelines are issued, implemented and put in place.”

Contact our information team by sending us an email to webnews@metro.co.uk.

You can find more stories like this on our news page.





Coronavirus latest news and updates

Get the necessary news, features and advice on coronavirus directly to your inbox.