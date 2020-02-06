Northern Ireland police say IRA dissidents had planned a Brexit Day truck bomb

The dissidents of the Irish republican army placed a bomb on a truck that was intended to explode on the day the UK left the European Union last week, police in Northern Ireland said Thursday.

Northern Ireland police said a newspaper in Belfast had received a call on Friday – Brexit Day – that there was a bomb on a truck in Belfast harbor. The caller said the truck was on its way to a ferry to Scotland.

Despite a search, nothing was found.

On Monday another call was made to the same newspaper with new information. After a search that lasted the next day, the police found a bomb aboard a truck on an industrial estate in the city of Lurgan in Northern Ireland.

Police chief George Clarke said the caller said, “The device was supposed to explode Friday night around the time the UK left the European Union.”

The bombers seem to have chosen the wrong truck because the explosive-laden vehicle remained on the site of a transport company in Lurgan until it was discovered.

Police said they believed the bomb plot was the work of a group known as the Continuity IRA.

Investigators said they want to talk to anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area on Friday.

“Once that device had left that garden, if it had … it exposed people on public roads, at a busy time and in busy places, to huge risks,” Clarke said. “These people are absolutely insensitive and reckless in what they have done.”

More than 3,700 people died during decades of violence before the Northern Ireland peace agreement in 1998. Most militants have renounced violence, but small groups of IRA dissidents continue to occasionally carry out bombing and shooting.

The violent dissidents were encouraged by a few years of political instinct in Northern Ireland, whose power-sharing government was suspended between January 2017 and last month – and by uncertainty about the future of the currently invisible border between Northern Ireland and the EU member of the UK. Ireland to Brexit.