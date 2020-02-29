[northern-italian-universities,-universities-to-continue-to-be-closed-simply-because-of-virus:-official]



FILE Photograph – Holidaymakers putting on masks visit the ruins of the ancient Roman town of Pompeii, Italy February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

February 29, 2020

ROME (Reuters) – Educational institutions and universities will keep shut for a next consecutive week in three northern Italian areas in an exertion to have Europe’s worst outbreak of coronavirus, the head of the Emilia Romagna region said on Saturday.

Stefano Bonaccini wrote on Facebook that aside from his personal area, academic centers in the neighboring Lombardy and Veneto would stay shuttered on the suggestions of the governing administration, dashing any hopes of a swift return to normality in Italy.

