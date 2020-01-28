Northern Winter Beat – preview of Danish winter festival

Our Russian correspondent Irina Shtreis keeps a finger on the pulse.

Northern Winter Beat, an annual Danish showcase festival, will take place in Aalborg during the last weekend of January (30.01 – 1.02).

NWB is organized by the Student House, a cultural center in the center of Aalborg, and offers a compact but intense line-up with local and international acts. Among headliners the program includes Michael Gira (Swans), a seductive baroque magician Jozef van Wissem, Danish indie rockers Efterklang.

In addition to the big names, the festival presents new talents from different parts of the world. The glam-punk U-Bahn collective based in Melbourne is on the list. The band came out of the air last year with the release of an exciting debut album U-Bahn S / T. Another act of the southern hemisphere is Purple Pilgrims, a woman who performs hypnotic lo-fi, seemingly inspired by surrealistic natural colors from New Zealand. As the only act from Eastern Europe, Molchat Doma has enough power to speak for the entire region and native Belarus where post-punk still dominates the independent music landscape.

Apart from the Student House, other festival locations are the futuristic-looking Utzon Center, which functions as the gallery of architecture and design, as well as music sites with history such as Huset and 1000Fryd. No doubt everyone who visits them in two weeks will be charmed by the magic that is performed there.

The entire line-up and tickets are available here https://tikkio.com/tickets/11656-northern-winter-beat-2020?fbclid=IwAR2tLcUZhC6-_oUozfAP_bxwZpWBdvIEGxuRPcDn8pBXaTe9zNSgzb_FVec

