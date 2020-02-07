Northolt strikes and runs lets pedestrians fight for life

A hit-and-run collision in west London has left a woman with life-threatening injuries and now detectives are calling witnesses to assist in their investigation.

The 55-year-old woman suffered several injuries when police arrived at the scene in Northolt.

She was rushed to hospital by the London Ambulance Service, who joined the police on the scene.

The victim’s family has now been informed of what has happened.

Police spokesmen said they were “called to Wayfarer Road near the Beaver Grove junction, Northolt, at 8:21 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, after being told of a collision with a car and a pedestrian.”

Police are now keen to speak to anyone who might know anything about a black Ford Fiesta Zetec they saw in the area on Wednesday.

The car’s registration is LE06 OBK, known because the vehicle was picked up by the police after it was abandoned in the Northolt region after the collision.

Anyone with information on the driver and / or vehicle movements before, at or after the collision is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Alperton on 020 8991 9555, quoting CAD 7,563 / 5FEB20.

Witnesses can remain anonymous by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

.