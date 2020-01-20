Northport Welcomes First LSFO Delivery to Southport Terminal | money

File picture shows a man being silhouetted near Northport in Klang outside of Kuala Lumpur on June 7, 2014. – Reuters photo

KUALA LUMPUR, January 20 – Northport (Malaysia) Bhd welcomed the arrival of the first shipment of IMO 2020 compliant low sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) at the Southpoint terminal, the first facility in Port Klang to deliver IMO 2020 compliant marine fuel.

Northport’s Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Azman Shah Mohd Yusof, and the Deputy General Director of the Port Klang Authority, Operations and Regulatory Capt. Kamal Ariffin Idris were present to watch the discharge of LSFO from a bunker ship, MT Straits Energy, into dedicated storage tanks at Southpoint.

Azman said that Northport, as one of the major ports in Malaysia, has played its role through various environmentally friendly programs, with the operation of the LSFO bunker program being one of the port’s initiatives.

Northport has deployed a facility at its Southpoint terminal operated by licensed bunker operator Ombak Suria Sdn Bhd to ensure that LSFO is made available to ships in Port Klang.

Over the next few weeks, Ombak Suria and other relevant authorities will conduct a due diligence to ensure the safety, product quality and best practices in the bunker operations before bunker operations and shipments begin.

“It is only fitting that Southpoint, as the oldest terminal in Port Klang, be the first company to offer LSFO, which marks another milestone in its 119-year history,” Azman said in a statement today.

On January 1, 2020, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) stipulated that ships must meet the requirements for low-sulfur heating oil.

The implementation, in which all ships only have to consume 0.5 percent sulfur versus 3.5 percent fuel before the deadline, is a clear commitment by the IMO to ensure that shipping meets environmental requirements. – Bernama

