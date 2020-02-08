Northrop plans to launch freight to the Virginia space station on Sunday

February 8 (UPI) – Northrop Grumman plans to take a cargo capsule from Virginia to the International Space Station on Sunday that contains 8,000 pounds of scientific experimentation, crew, and hardware.

The company’s Antares rocket will carry a single-use Cygnus capsule on Northrop’s CRS-13 mission from Pad 0A at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport. The start is scheduled for 5:39 p.m. EUROPEAN SUMMER TIME.

According to official forecasts, the weather conditions for the start should be 90 percent favorable.

As with all launches of the space station, the launch window is instantaneous, which means that problems would cause a shift to the next day or a future date. NASA says the launch could be visible to residents throughout the Central Atlantic region and possibly on the east coast of the United States in fine weather.

Northrop designed the Cygnus capsule to pick up garbage from the space station after delivery of the cargo and to burn it in the atmosphere after leaving.

The capsule contains devices for scientific work, which include:

* Tissue cultures that take place in the station’s Mobile SpaceLab, where a biology experiment can be carried out autonomously for up to one month without the need for a crew.

* The Mochii investigation, a first demonstration of a new miniature scanning electron microscope that is capable of imaging and measuring microstructures and nanostructures on board the space station in real time.

* Spacecraft fire experiment IV (Saffire IV) to investigate the development and growth of fire in various materials and ambient conditions, for fire detection and monitoring and for cleaning up after the fire. It is part of a series of fire investigations that were carried out in the Cygnus after leaving the space station in order to rule out the danger to people or occupied spacecraft from fire.