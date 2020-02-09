Northrop postpones the launch of the Antares rocket in Virginia on Sunday

February 7 (UPI) – Northrop Grumman postponed the launch of a cargo pod to the Virginia International Space Station at 5:44 p.m. EST Sunday.

Northrop Launch Controller announced a demolition less than three minutes before the scheduled launch.

A NASA spokeswoman said the start was washed off by ground crews without further explanation due to “non-nominal data”. No new date was set for the start because the crews were still investigating the problem.

The company’s Antares rocket was ready to transport the disposable Cygnus capsule on the company’s CRS-13 mission from Pad 0A to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport.

The capsule was loaded with 8,000 pounds of science experiments, crew accessories, and hardware. The launch’s live video showed the rocket against a mostly sunny sky that turned orange and pink with the sunset.

The start controllers had also announced a five-minute wait for the start, which was originally set at 5:39 p.m. without a reason. However, they soon returned to the countdown before announcing the demolition.

As with all launches of the space station, the launch window was practically instant, which meant significant problems with postponing to the next day or a future launch date.

NASA said Sunday’s launch, if it had taken place, could have been visible to residents of the entire mid-Atlantic region and possibly the US east coast.

The capsule carries devices for several scientific experiments. Examples include tissue culture, the demonstration of a new miniature scanning electron microscope and an experiment to investigate fires on board spacecraft.