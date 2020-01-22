Northrup Grumman donated $ 217.2 million to support BACN payload

January 22 (UPI) – Northrop Grumman Systems received a $ 217.2 million modification to ensure the operation and support of Battlefield Airborne Communications Node’s payload operations. The Pentagon announced this.

Under the agreement, Northrup Grumman will support payload equipment and services for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, a U.S. Air Force relay and gateway system carried by the EQ-48 and Bombardier E-11A aircraft.

The node enables the flow of information in real time via the slaughter room when the line of sight and line of sight are exceeded.

The work will be performed in San Diego and at unknown overseas locations with an expected completion date on January 23, 2021.

This agreement changed a previous contract to award $ 172.7 million to operate and support BACN payloads.

According to the Department of Defense announcement on Wednesday, the total aggregate contract value is $ 570.2 million.