Northwest blows 18-point lead, falls overtime in Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The typical media-friendly and regular interview request Geo Baker skipped the press conference after the Rutgers game. He had no reason to be salty after his best game of the season in which he struggled in the Big Ten game since breaking his left thumb at the end of December.

However, the team captain and the face of the program received some extra treatment on his back. Although it probably came from the bumps and bruises associated with playing in the Big Ten, his teammate joked that it was wearing the team.

Baker had 25 points, six rebounds and five assists when Rutgers overcame an 18-point deficit and on Sunday-evening defeated Northwestern 77-73 and improved to 16-0 at home.

“I think his back hurt because he wore the team tonight,” joked second guard Caleb McConnell. “He was on fire. That’s why his back certainly hurt. He put the team on his back tonight and gave Geo credit. I feel that Geo has had a hard time … and he finally found himself again. “

Baker had made 10 or 45 shots since he had missed three games with a broken left thumb. He made Sunday 10 of 17 out of the field.

Baker hit a step-back 3-pointer from the right wing to tie the game on 66-all with 1:15 left in regulation and sent the game to overtime, where Rutgers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) lead for the first time. Baker had 16 of his points in the second half and seven overtime.

It was a highlight version that becomes a growing list of large pieces for Baker.

“He’s the best player I’ve played with,” said second-year Ron Harper Jr. “When Geo has the ball in the last five seconds, I know the other coach is nervous.”

Northwestern (6-16, 1-11) jumped to a 10 point lead in less than four minutes. The Wildcats made it 21-7 after a second chance layup by Pete Nance with 10:52 in the first half and the lead would be a few minutes later on 18 points on back-to-back Miller Kopp 3-pointers, assisted By Robbie Beran, forcing Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell to time out with 8:08 left. From there, Rutgers broke away from the lead and cut it in half to 38-27.

Northwest would lead with no less than 16 at the start of the second half. Rutgers would not shorten it in separate figures until McConnell hit a jumper from the right wing to make 63-54 to go 6:11 and storm back from there.

Boo Buie had 19 points and Kopp had 16 points for Northwest.

Akwasi Yeboah had 13 points and Ron Harper Jr. added 10 for Rutgers. The 18-point comeback is the largest for Rutgers since they returned from 20 to Pittsburgh to win 71-70 in 1996 to secure the first winning season at Rutgers since 2005-06.

“I was a toddler in West Paterson dribbling a basketball,” Harper said. “Fifteen years later we have the first winning season in a long time, so we are building something special here.”

Northwestern coach Chris Collins agrees.

Collins had a similar reconstruction task in Northwest, who had never made an NCAA tournament and hadn’t had a winning season in the Big Ten in nearly half a century before ending both dry periods in his fourth season with the team.

Rutgers hopes to make the Big Dance for the first time since 1990-91.

“Now they get a lot of confidence,” Collins said. “It is a bit of what I felt when we did our build to get to the tournament. The difference between hoping that you will win and believe that you will win and you see that in the eyes of their children, especially at home. “

SINGLE GAME SUSPENSION

Rutgers’s Jacob Young returned after a suspension of one game after driving under the influence. Young averages 8.5 points per game. He had two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

3 hands

Northwest was 11-of-23 out of the arc, well above the 32% season average. Meanwhile, Rutgers was 4 of 20 out of 3-point range, missing the first 10 3-point shots before Baker hit one about three minutes in the second half.

GREAT PHOTO

Northwest: The Wildcats, who have lost seven in a row and 12 of their last 13, are firmly at the bottom of the Big Ten.

Rutgers: After being selected to finish 12th in the Big Ten with 14 teams, the Scarlet Knights hope that their dream season ends with their first berth for the NCAA Tournament since 1991. Their only win over the season’s road, however, is in Nebraska . Rutgers was able to use a distinctive victory on the road to improve his NCAA Tournament CV.

NEXT ONE

Northwest: Michigan host on Wednesday.

Rutgers: Wednesday in Ohio State.