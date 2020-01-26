Northwest goes cold in the second half, falls to Ohio State

D.J. Carton scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and helped Ohio State to keep North West low for a much needed victory of 71-59 Sunday.

Once ranked number 2 in the AP Top 25, the Buckeyes dropped six out of seven to fall out of the poll altogether. But they came back on the right track behind their defense and kept the Wildcats shooting at 26.7% in the second half.

Justin Ahrens made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points for Ohio State (13-7, 3-6 Big Ten). Kaleb Wesson had 11 points and nine rebounds, and his brother Andre also scored 11 points.

Northwestern (6-13, 1-8) lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Miller Kopp scored 20 points for the Wildcats and Pat Spencer finished with 13.

Boo Buie made a 3-pointer to give Northwestern a 44-41 lead with 14:44 left. But Ohio State reacted with a 14-2 point.

Carton opened the decisive piece with consecutive baskets, including a fast-break layup that kept the Buckeyes ahead. Ahrens covered the point with two 3s, making it 55-46 with 11.30 to go.

The Wildcats closed at 59-55 on the layout of Ryan Young with 5:14 left. Carton then stepped back, made two foul shots and converted an acrobatic alley from a pass from Duane Washington Jr.

Ohio State had a slow start in every half, but it was an encouraging result with its recent problems. Led by Ahrens, the Buckeyes 11 for 29 went out of 3-point range.

Northwest led with no less than nine in the first half, but struggled to score.

Ohio State hosts Indiana on Saturday. The Buckeyes lost 66-54 to the Hoosiers on January 11.

Northwestern Visit No. 11 Michigan State on Wednesday. The Wildcats lost 77-72 to the Spartans on December 18.