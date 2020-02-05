Northwestern Memorial Hospital proposes a $ 77 million project to reduce ER congestion

Northwestern Memorial Hospital has proposed a $ 77.6 million project to build a three-story connector between two buildings and add 49 beds to reduce emergency congestion.

Currently, more than 3,000 patients a year leave Northwest before being seen because they are tired of waiting, according to the hospital’s proposal recently submitted to the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. The hospital also says that lack of ER capacity also means that ambulances sometimes have to go to other nearby hospitals.

The lack of available beds also limits how many patients can be transferred to the hospital for special treatment, according to the proposal submitted on January 31.

According to the proposal, 24 beds would be added for patients in intensive care and 25 beds for medical and surgical patients. The extra beds would increase the total bed capacity of the hospital to 943, according to the application.

The plan also includes the construction of a three-storey connector between the Feinberg and Galter pavilions on the hospital’s North River campus.

The proposal estimates completion in December 2022.

The evaluation board received the application from the hospital on 31 January. The deadline for requesting a public hearing on the proposal is 19 February. The deadline for written comments is 10 June.

The project is planned for the meeting of the assessment state on 30 June.