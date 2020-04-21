Northwestern Mutual CEO: Three lessons learned from managing the economic crisis before the coronavirus

Today’s enterprises are making significant changes to keep their businesses running while protecting employees, customers, and communities from the spread of the coronavirus. Markets are volatile and unclear, but I am deeply confident in the long-term resilience of the country and economy.

Why do i feel like this? I’m lucky to be able to lead a company I’ve seen before.

During our 160 years, Northwestern Mutual has overcome depressions, the Great Depression, natural disasters, wars, and even pandemic flu. Each time, societies, economies and markets recovered. For over 30 years at Northwestern Mutual, I’ve seen a downturn in five major markets and their subsequent resilience.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to overcoming these challenges. This puts a great deal of pressure on the daily lives of businesses and people, but there are lessons to be learned from a long-term perspective. The country was still in the early stages of its escape from the 2008 financial crisis when it was named CEO in 2010. As I survive the COVID-19 crisis, I rely on three key lessons of that period.

First of all, financial strength, which means reserves, cash on hand, and a strong capital base, requires foresight and preparedness, and is needed to survive the economic storm. Prior to 2008, many other companies focused on how quickly they could grow rather than on the importance of a solid balance sheet. Northwestern Mutual knew that it could solve the challenges of market meltdown between 2008 and 2009.

As a CEO, I traveled to Japan early on, where I established relationships with life insurance industry leaders. They have been experiencing low interest rates for decades and shed light on the consequences for their company. I learned from them the importance of managing costs wisely and maintaining financial strength in a low interest rate environment. We have followed this advice even in recent years in the best ever stock market.

We could not predict the coronavirus and its rapid spread worldwide at the end of last year, but we knew we needed to go deep into the bull market and prepare for potential corrections. As a result, we have accumulated capital reserves to ensure financial stability. We also regularly stress test how various catastrophic events affect our business, including the crisis in a low interest rate environment, giving us the confidence to stand up to our current situation from our strengths. It was.

Second, companies need to make long-term plans, but remain flexible. In a fast-paced society, many companies are trying to make decisions based on short-term profit opportunities. But enduring success comes with challenges, at the right time, and over time.

It’s not always easy and requires patience and practice, but long-term planners can not only withstand challenges and market turmoil, they can also look for opportunities during this time. [Northwestern Mutual provides financial planning services to businesses, so you can benefit from this advice.] Organizations and individuals with the means now have a great opportunity to seize long-term investment opportunities in the market. This is an opportunity. Long-term investors need to take advantage of downmarket buying opportunities, knowing that the economy and the market will recover.

Third, leaders need to communicate with authenticity and empathy. Employees and consumers remember how companies behaved and communicated for many years after the crisis. The safety and well-being of employees, clients and communities is paramount, and leaders need to consider ways to provide resources and support during difficult times.

Transparent communication in a crisis is essential and employers have an important responsibility to convey relevant information to employees promptly and thoroughly. In a recent Edelman survey, employers were the people’s most trusted source of information on coronaviruses, trampling on government and healthcare company websites, traditional and social media. Almost two-thirds of respondents sought updates from their employers at least once a day.

My company promises to talk to employees frequently, even when updates are small, so you can keep the conversation going. Our regular communications range from up-to-date guidance from the CDC to the peace of mind you’re prepared for, tips for working remotely, and available technologies. We guarantee that our employees feel supported and know where to go if they have questions or concerns.

It is important to remember that during this difficult time, the United States has overcome many major setbacks in the past. This is also explained. When business leaders focus on what is under our control and lead with confidence, we move away from what is more powerful than ever.

John Shrivski is Chairman, President and CEO of Northwestern Mutual, and is a member of the board of trustees of the company.

