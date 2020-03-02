northwestern’s-twelve-recreation-skid-ends-with-overtime-earn-towards-nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Miller Kopp took Northwestern’s initial shot in additional time Sunday, draining a 3-pointer that induced a seven- Wildcat run and the Wildcats held on for an 81-76 win over Nebraska that snapped their 12-sport losing streak.

“It was good to knock that down just to give us, you know, a minor bit of momentum,” Kopp stated. “ I designed a three but then we came down and strike a awesome floater I assume. The major point even though was our protection in that time that you know stretched, you know we got stops.”

Northwestern (seven-21, two-16 Large Ten) forced two Nebraska turnovers and scored a pair of layups to go up 74-67 with 3: 15 left in extra time — a spurt that mentor Chris Collins stated his younger group needed to acquire the game on the highway.

“They were being truly determined they did not search rattled,” Collins claimed of his group in extra time. “And then we came out there and I thought all those 1st two minutes, that was sort of the story to get the separation we desired to get in that 7-place, tiny burst.”

Nebraska (seven-22, 2-16) minimize its deficit to 78-76 on Dachon Burke Jr.’s three-pointer with 46 seconds remaining and the Huskers had a possibility to tie the activity 22 seconds afterwards when Yvan Ouedraogo missed a pair of no cost throws. Northwestern hit three of 4 free throws to seal the get.

Nebraska misplaced the recreation at the free of charge-toss line where the Huskers strike just eight of 30. Northwestern designed 15 of its 20 absolutely free throws. According to BTN no Division 1 staff in the previous 10 years has shot beneath 30% from the cost-free-toss line with 30 or extra makes an attempt. Nebraska shot 27% Sunday.

“It’s contagious,” Nebraska mentor Fred Hoiberg mentioned of lacking free of charge throws. “I’ve been all around this match lengthy sufficient, when you pass up a handful of early, it just would seem to get in everybody’s head. Tempo receives speedy, you really don’t have faith in your stroke. It’s tough. We’ve been capturing better the very last 5 video games, about 65% then to have a night like this where you make a few much more and you are on the profitable close.”

Northwestern, which led 37-34 at 50 %, observed Nebraska use a 13-4 run to go up 47-41 on Burke’s steal and dunk with 14: 11 left. But the Huskers could control only 9 more details in the subsequent nine minutes, slipping driving 63-53.

Nebraska tied the sport at 65 on a Haanif Cheatam 3-pointer with 1: 51 remaining and went up 67-65 on a Cam Mack basket with one: 39 remaining. A pair of Pat Spencer absolutely free throws tied the game at 67-all with 49 seconds remaining.

Boo Buie had 15 points for Northwestern. Spencer concluded with 12 factors and Ryan Youthful scored 10.

Cheatam led Nebraska with 20 points. Burke scored 19, Mack included 13 and Ouedraogo experienced 11 details and 19 rebounds.

Significant Picture

Northwestern: With Sunday’s win, Northwestern swept Nebraska, having both of its Significant Ten convention wins versus the Huskers. The Wildcats victory moved past Nebraska into 13th area in the conference.

Nebraska: Even with a five-11 household document, Nebraska proceeds to draw far more than 15,000 followers for each activity. Heading into Sunday, Nebraska ranked 11th in the country in attendance at 15,589. That is the best for every-video game average considering that Pinnacle Bank Arena opened in 2013.

UP Upcoming

Northwestern is at Wisconsin Wednesday

Nebraska travels to Michigan Thursday