[norway-prosperity-fund-earned-a-document-$a-hundred-and-eighty-billion-in-2019]

February 27, 2020

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s greatest, created a 19.nine% return on expenditure previous 12 months, earning a file one.69 trillion Norwegian crowns ($180 billion) as stock marketplaces rallied, it explained on Thursday.

The $1.1 trillion fund’s return for the calendar year was stronger than that of its benchmark index, it included.

“2019 has been a extremely fantastic year for the fund … this is the finest raise in worth in a solitary 12 months in the fund’s historical past,” mentioned central lender Governor Oeystein Olsen, who chairs the fund’s board.

Very last year’s return on expense amounted to just about $34,000 for each individual of the 5.three million people residing in Norway, and the overall price of the fund is now equivalent to about $207,000 for each individual gentleman, lady and child.

The fund holds stakes in more than 9,000 corporations globally, possessing 1.five% of all outlined stocks. It also invests in bonds and true estate.

Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp contributed the most to the fund’s return in 2019, followed by Nestle SA , though the worst performers were being Nokia Oyj , Pfizer Inc and Swedbank AB , it claimed.

The fund, which saves earnings from the oil and gas business, is now well worth 3 situations Norway’s annual gross domestic product, and its returns supply vital funding for the country’s extensive welfare condition.

The 2019 accounts have been the closing once-a-year report of Main Executive Yngve Slyngstad, who declared late very last calendar year he will soon phase down just after a dozen many years in the job.

A successor to Slyngstad, yet to be appointed by the board of the central bank, is predicted to take demand inside of the next few months.

