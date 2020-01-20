Norway’s coalition government falls in dispute over return of “alleged IS supporter”

Norway’s coalition government collapsed after the right-wing populist progressive party pulled its support in a row over a suspected terrorist who was returned from Syria.

The progress party leader, Siv Jensen, announced the decision after talks with her party leadership and Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

The alleged supporter of the Islamic State, a woman born in Pakistan, was returned to Norway with her two children late Friday.

“We could have welcomed the children, but we don’t compromise with people who have participated in terrorist organizations,” said Jensen at a press conference.

Siv Jensen, right-wing populist leader of the Progressive Party, has canceled her support for the relocation of women to Norway because she is a suspected supporter of the Islamic state. (AAP)

The government approved the return of the three refugees from the Kurdish-controlled al-Hol refugee camp in Syria in October after it became known that the five-year-old boy was very ill.

Jensen said her party also felt that it had compromised too much. She said she believed Solberg was her party’s preferred candidate to stay as prime minister.

Jensen’s departure, along with six other Progress cabinet ministers, leaves Solberg to fill a number of positions, including that of the Oil and Energy Minister, to oversee the largest oil and gas industry in Western Europe.