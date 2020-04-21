Norway’s unemployment accounts for 15.3% of the workforce

OSLO – Norway’s overall unemployment rate rose 15.3% on Tuesday, the Labor and Welfare Agency (NAV) said, down from a record 15.4% on April 7 but rose nearly five times this year as a result of economy to a halt amid efforts to thwart the COVID-19 sensation.

The Norwegian government last month announced emergency closures of several public and private institutions, sending the economy into a tailspin, but has since begun to relieve some restrictions as the number of hospitalized patients refused.

“Over the past two weeks we have seen the number of new unemployed registering NAV drops by half, but the numbers are still high compared to previous coronavirus measures,” NAV chief Sigrun Vaageng said a statement.

The number of registered full-time unemployed, irrespective of unemployment or job training, rose 10.7% from 10.4% two weeks prior.

Although many job cuts have been classified as temporary, such as restaurants hoping to bring employees back when restrictions are finally lifted, economists warn that many companies may struggle to recover.

A major producer of oil and gas, Norway is also suffering a crash in crude oil prices, its main export, and this industry has also announced disappearances.

The government reopened kindergartens this week, schools from first grade to fourth grade will reopen on April 27 and citizens will be allowed to revisit summer homes or cabins of the mountain, which provides assistance to tourism-dependent companies. (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)