[Norwegian broadcasters dropped their minds when Viktor Hovland sank a lengthy putt to gain his initial PGA Tour celebration]

The PGA Tour had two events this week, with cheating-ass Patrick Reed overtaking Bryson DeChambeau to get the WGC-Mexico celebration. Which, hey, it’s a fun event in a entertaining natural environment in Mexico Town, but all those two guys are, charitably, difficult to like.

In its place, let us target on the opposite field occasion, the Puerto Rico Open up. That’s also a enjoyment natural environment, and an significant party for the island, far too. That tournament had an even far more remarkable end, with PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland draining a lengthy birdie putt on 18 to stay clear of a playoff with Josh Teater. Hovland, a Norwegian indigenous who performed higher education golf at Oklahoma State. His win was the initially for a Norwegian participant on the PGA Tour or the European Tour, and the Norwegian simply call on Eurosport Norge was great:

Pure pleasure!

Their tweet of the video clip is also good, specifically as Google translates it to “Here Hovland decides with monster putt: – It’s the sickest!”

Her avgjør Hovland med monsterputt: – Det er det sykeste! #ESNgolfhttps://t.co/SEewo6sD3s — Eurosport Norge (@EurosportNorge) February 23, 2020

The victory bumped Hovland from outside the top rated 100 in the world to 60th, and it also indicates he’ll be headed back to the Masters, exactly where he produced the cut and concluded as the reduced amateur past calendar year. He’s most likely not accomplished profitable, either in addition to his Masters performance Hovland finished T12 at final year’s U.S. Open as an newbie, and now he’s gained in his very first official period on the PGA Tour. He’s not into the Masters nevertheless he requires a win at a non-opposite field celebration or to be inside of the top rated 50 in the planet at the conclusion of March, but taking into consideration his type that feels quite feasible.

And if he does make it, can we be sure to put the Eurosport Norge guys in an Augusta tower?

[Eurosport]

