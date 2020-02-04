Norwell clings to Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO – The aesthetic was certainly not offensive to Norwell in a critical matchup with Middleboro Monday.

But the Clippers didn’t seem to mind because their defense was something to see.

Norwell unleashed a fierce defensive performance in what turned out to be a rock fight by holding upstart Sachems after the first quarter on only two field goals to achieve their 12th consecutive win and a stranglehold of first place in the South Shore League Sullivan Division with a 35-20 win on the road in Masi Gymnasium.

“It is so encouraging and motivating to have a team where everyone defends themselves,” says Norwell’s senior guard and captain Kristi Vierra. “It’s great to have a team where people take shots, but defense comes from the heart.”

Middleboro (12-2), which is the best start in program history and whose only loss came in the match a month prior to Norwell (13-1), played its own excellent brand by forcing 22 sales and controlling the first quarter to lead, 8-7, after the opening eight minutes.

Norwell then increased his defensive intensity to the maximum by not allowing Middleboro to take a shot from the floor over the final 10:27 of the first half, while Vierra gave the Clippers just enough offense, including sinking a deep 3 -pointer when the shot clock has expired, for a lead of 18-11 at the break.

“We had a lot going during the first quarter. There is a lot going on in the gym in terms of energy and atmosphere, ”said Vierra, who earned a game high of 14 points. “I think we might rattle a little, but as the game progressed, we got our feet under us, we started to settle down, carry out our attack, and our defense really helped us.”

With solid defense from both sides, the respective offenses went ice-cold to open the second half, as Norwell and Middleboro remained scoreless in the first five minutes of the third quarter.

Even despite all the offensive misery of Middleboro, including a 7-for-20 show from the free-throw line along with 1-for-15 from outside the arc, the Sachems remained at a striking distance when Samantha Crowley (7 points) deflated a 3-handed hand to trim the deficit to 25-18 with 7:38 left.

“I can’t ask my kids to play harder than that,” said Middleboro coach Jeff Powers. “Defensively, we had one of the best teams in the competition and one of the best teams in D-3 to 35 points. It’s just offensive, we have to cash in on money. ”

But Norwell’s defense did not come close to bending as it continued to nip Middleboro’s attack and Vierra and Caroline Degnan made a few offensive pieces to extend the lead to a safe place for the Clippers.

“They are brave,” said Norwell coach Matt Marani. “They can win in different ways and don’t gain self-confidence. … They just don’t stop.”