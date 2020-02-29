norwich-boosts-hopes-of-survival

NORWICH, ENGLAND – Norwich rekindled its hopes of remaining in the English Premier League by beating 3rd-put Leicester one- on Friday.

A swerving end from remaining back Jamal Lewis in the 70th minute gained Norwich just its 2nd victory given that November, bringing the past-put group in four details of security with 10 online games remaining.

Leicester, which was without star striker Jamie Vardy simply because of a calf injuries, had a objective scrubbed out by a VAR intervention four minutes into the 2nd 50 %, when Kelechi Iheanacho was adjudged to have managed the ball with his hand in advance of curling residence from the edge of the region.

With no wins in its final four league game titles, and only a single in its last seven, Leicester could still be caught in the race for Champions League qualification — in spite of acquiring seemed assured of a best-4 location for so very long.

Brendan Rodgers’ crew is 6 points distinct of fourth-place Chelsea and 9 forward of fifth-place Manchester United, having performed 1 video game additional.

Lewis’ purpose was Norwich’s initially in open up engage in in extra than 11 several hours and was brilliantly struck just after he managed the ball on his upper body subsequent a deep cross from the right by fellow complete again Max Aarons.

Lewis cut throughout the ball and his angled shot swerved within the much submit for his initial league objective.

“As shortly as I struck the ball, I assumed, ‘This is pleasant,’ ” Lewis explained. “I knew it was a excellent just one.”

Leicester had the improved of the possibilities in the 1st 50 percent — Ayoze Perez glanced a cross from the correct versus the submit from shut assortment — but struggled to make any very clear openings following halftime.

West Ham and Watford are only a few points in advance of Norwich in the relegation zone, with fourth-to-previous Aston Villa a further more point forward.

“We have demonstrated currently we can compete with the ideal,” Aarons claimed. “It is substantial for us, substantial for the self-assurance.”