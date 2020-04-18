Norwich’s Todd Cantwell eager to preserve building and pressure his way into England’s options for Euro 2021

Norwich star Todd Cantwell thinks the postponement of Euro 2020 could existing him with a far better prospect of creating Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the tournament.

UEFA manufactured the choice to go the European Championship to 2021 to allow time for all of Europe’s club competitions to be done, as the football authorities grapple with the unprecedented disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cantwell has manufactured 29 Premier League appearances for Norwich this time

Cantwell has been a standout performer for the having difficulties Canaries this time, scoring 6 targets and boasting two helps.

He was handed his debut for the England Under-21s earlier in the campaign and has attracted admiring glances from rival Premier League golf equipment.

Now the 22-yr-aged has his sights on a senior phone-up for the Euros, hoping he can proceed his ascent to acquire over England boss Southgate.

“Obviously you can not get also distracted by those people things as a player,” he informed talkSPORT’s Athletics Breakfast clearly show.

“I consider and reside by taking just about every video game as it comes but obviously, in a natural way I hope it presents me a better probability of establishing to come to be a improved footballer which I feel like I have accomplished just lately.

“I have completely relished playing in the Premier League this yr and experience like each individual activity I’m starting to be better.

“In one more yr I’l with any luck , be in a substantially far better position to battle for that [England spot].”

Cantwell will be hoping to impress Southgate in the upcoming calendar year

Norwich are bottom of the Premier League, six details adrift of safety, and Cantwell states he would alternatively ‘go down with pride’ than see the marketing campaign restarted.

“Honestly, I feel most players and most staff members at the club frequently want to end the period,” he explained.

“I unquestionably truly feel that way.

“We arrived up to the Premier League in the appropriate way and I sense like if we have been to go down, we’d want to do it in the appropriate way as perfectly.

“I feel like we experienced been genuine to ourselves this calendar year we have not adjusted for anybody. Some people today say that is foolish, some folks say we have built mistakes.

“For a large amount us it is our very first time so we’d alternatively go down with delight.”

