Norwood makes his way past Medfield in the TVL boys hockey campaign

FRANKLIN – For weeks, Norwood hockey player Harry Gover had tried to break out of a slump.

Finding rope seemed unattainable, but after Thursday night’s performance at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena, it looks like he made his triumphant return, and in a big way.

The senior striker broke out for four goals, leaving the game winner 2:32 behind to give the Mustangs an unforgettable 6-5 victory in an exciting way against Tri-Valley League rival, Medfield.

“I remember his first game this year, he scored a hat trick,” said Norwood coach Chuck Allen. “He didn’t score because he scored four goals tonight. It’s good for him, good for the team.”

Prior to the season, these two programs were linked as teams to watch in the Div. 2 South field, and this tilt met his billing.

This was strictly chosen for special teams. Norwood (7-1-1) scored five power play goals in the course of the night, and a critical penalty call in the second period was what fueled the Mustangs, as they were left behind 3-1.

At the 2:40 digit of the stanza, Medfield (4-3-2) was called to board, resulting in a five-minute major.

Just 25 seconds later, the Warriors took another penalty for high-sticking, giving Norwood a 5-on-3 power play. The rush was on from there.

Already with one goal to his name, Gover scored his second with 11:49 left in the second period, collecting a rebound and then hitting a shot around the reach of Medfield goalkeeper Camron Giunta to make it a 3-2 game to bring.

31 seconds later, the Mustangs even pulled, while senior Anthony Marchant tore home a shot to make it a 3-3 game, and then second-year student Kyle Leger added another one at 10:30 in the period.

Norwood wasn’t quite ready yet. After the Warriors were called for a new penalty, this time for cross-checking, the Mustangs got a 5-on-3 advantage.

While Leger stood in line for a long-range shot, Gover positioned himself in front of the net. When a laser shot hit him, he was ready to throw it in the net to complete the hat trick. In a stunning turn of events, Norwood had gathered from a deficit with two goals to jump ahead, 5-3, all in a 3:03 time span.

“We had 5 out of 3 for a while,” said Allen. “But our children played in a disciplined manner. It is a big win for our program. We played them twice last year. It was 1-1, 3-3. It is always a close game. It would not surprise me if the 5-5 match had ended. It is great to come out with two points. ”

For most teams, such a series would do them good, but the Medfield unit is far from normal.

The Warriors refused to pack him, as senior right winger Mike Vachon buried the second goal of the evening to make it a 5-4 score, after which team captain Mike Tyer drilled a pulse in the net 13.5 seconds before the final break. to bind 5-5. all of them.

“It was a good fight,” said Gover. “It’s all about competing. It’s all about competition. At the end of the period, they got some great goals, so we came down a bit. Then we came back with fire and just kept going.”

The final penalty from Medfield – a hooking call with 2:37 left – proved fatal.

In a very similar way to his third goal, Gover skated in front of the cage, hoping for a chance to divert an Army attempt. His instinct paid off while he tapped into the dagger with 2:32 left behind in regulation.

“A huge win,” said Gover. “Played nice, a solid three periods. It was great for the boys, generally solid. ”

Gover added an assist to the effort and finished with a total of five points. Army ended with three points (goal, two assists) to help his teammate during the win.

Vachon (two goals, assist) bore off Medfield. The Warriors also received a fantastic performance from Aidan Parker (goal, assist) and a count from Phil Parker.

“Every team we play now has always been close competition,” said Allen. “We have won many games with one goal. Our next game is against Milton, and that is all we will focus on. Next, a few Tri-Valley games will follow. We will just enjoy tonight. Tomorrow we will start again work and we think of Milton. ”