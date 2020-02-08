Norwood turns into defensive masterpiece, defeats Westwood in girl basketball – Boston Herald

NORWOOD – With only a few games left in the regular season, Norwood wanted to make a strong statement against a quality opponent.

The Mustangs did exactly that.

In the end, no. 16 Norwood an almost flawless defense when the Mustangs defeated Westwood, 39-21, in the Tri-Valley League Large game.

“(Westwood) is a great team,” said Norwood coach Amy Lepley. “(Coach Katherine Clifford) is really a coach and I knew she would have a very good plan. We struggled and played a little in their hands. I respect their team and their program. I knew this was going to be an air fight. ”

Norwood (15-1, 13-1) allowed only two runs in the 13:12 final after Westwood (10-6, 8-6) came as close to 20-19 as possible with 5:12 in the third.

“I told them we can have a really bad attacking night and our defense will keep them in it,” said Lepley. “That’s what we always preach, defense, defense, defense. I am really proud of the way they were defended. ”

From that moment on, the Mustangs went on a 19-2 point, including 10 of the 18 points for second-year student Megan Olbrys, of which eight in the fourth quarter.

Olbrys ended with a game-high 18 points, 11 boards and five blocks.

“(Olbrys) is a real player,” said Lepley. “The girls love to find her. The nice thing is that we are not just one player and that we are in balance. ”

Another second-year student Norwood relies on appeared with a few important shots while Erin Reen bypassed the only two and three of the Mustangs game to open the second and fourth quarters to rise 10-7 and 29-19 respectively. Reen ended with 10 points and a few steals.

“(Reen) takes those photos whenever we need her,” Lepley said. “She is the engine that sets us to work.”

For the Wolverines, senior captain Olivia Holbrook scored nine runs, including four in the first half, trailing 18-12.