Nostalgia and its masculine icons overwhelm the purpose and sadvertising in the Super Bowl

As the background to geopolitical uncertainty takes on a new face, the majority of Super Bowl advertisers gave up their obsession with targeted advertising in favor of pure, often familiar entertainment. But the problem with nostalgia is that the past tends to distort men.

“Every customer is placing an order to save the world,” an agency manager told me earlier last week when we were told what the advertising breaks last night would look like.

We’ve already had a look at spots from Audi (to save the climate), Google (to save memories) and the NFL (to save lives), and it looked like we were facing gloomy marketing before another night with slow motion recordings, violin-heavy orchestration and footage from the home theater archive.

But when the ads ran in the right order last night, we proved wrong. Advertisers seemed to have realized that it might be easier for them to cheer up the world than to save them.

What is the safest way to conjure up a smile? Bill Murray. Jeep waited until the last minute to throw his A-List ace – an awesome 1994 Groundhog Day setback based on occupying one of Hollywood’s most disrespectful stars.

But the nostalgia of the 20th century began long before the fourth quarter break.

Cheetos had revived MC Hammer in the form of an anthropomorphic picnic blanket, (somehow) modernized Snickers Coke’s Hilltop for the era of the deadly selfie, and replicated Mountain Dew The Shining with an aspartame-laden blood substitute.

For inexplicable reasons, Squaresquare had poor Winona Ryder lying in the snow of Minnesota.

But Ryder, who played the absurd madman against the reliable cop opponent of her spot, was an anomaly of female solo talent in a year of setbacks. Sure, 90% of the ads contained women – compared to 74% last year – but the problem with “throwing back” in the past is that women tended to support parts in the past.

When the industry assembles its top 10 creatives, it illuminates the joy that Bill Murray, Bryan Cranston, MC Hammer, Martin Scorsese, Sam Elliott, Jimmy Fallon and Sly Stallone have given.

And because the power of memory is an acronym for emotions, we value these stars and their advertising more for the modern ubiquity of Chrissy Teigen, Maisie Williams, Sofia Vergara and Busy Phillips.

There were exceptions, of course. Ellen DeGeneres, who effortlessly blurs the lines of regression and contemporary female talent, added outstanding quality to an already well-written, thoughtful, and well-produced Amazon Alexa ad. Rachel Dratch was probably the secret comic book weapon in Hyundai’s acclaimed “Smaht Pahk”.

And then there was Microsoft, an advertiser who stayed sincere and won. It wrote all of its advertising for Katie Sowers, the NFL’s first female and first openly gay trainer to speak directly about her dreams and challenges.

In a sea of ​​funny testosterone, the authentic story stood out from the pack and, according to System1, was recognized as the “most emotionally effective” advertisement of last night’s commercial. It was complete with slow-motion footage, violin-heavy orchestration, and footage from the home theater archive, proving that audiences don’t just want to be entertained in difficult times.