Nostalgia-Fueled Imaging Delayed Within Coronavirus

As coronavirus continues to cripple people’s lives around the world, people online are making old memories on social networks to cope with when new ones can be difficult to do.

In a state of chaos, it has become a nightmare for people to fall back in love at moments of happy memories. And with home-based instruction in place all over the world, nostalgia seems to have some time on social media.

On platforms like Twitter and TikTok, many users are embedded into a viral image such as # MeAt20 and #ImJustAKid that allow participants to connect with their followers by exchanging photo images. For those who enjoy working online, these can be a fun and fun way to interact with others while still being away from people or distancing themselves. Regardless of photos from her childhood or photos of the past few years, workshop participants say sharing these memories gives them a good sense of community.

For Natalie Samm, whose April 13 tweet was asking others about what they were doing as a 20-year-old created the # MeAt20 trend, watching old photos helped clear the mood while what she said was a difficult time. “Remembering old memories and memories has helped me to stay in tune as this progresses,” she told TIME.

The tweet has garnered thousands of likes and responses these days and has helped inspire people of all ages tagging their photos with # MeAt20, # 20yearsold, and # Age20.

The 22-year-old Washington DC native added that the tweet came to her after she took a few moments scrolling through her photos, even from two years ago, and that made her daylight brighter. . “I wrote the tweet because I started looking at old photos and started laughing about how much I have changed over the years,” she said. “So I want to ask my followers what they think of their 20-year-old photographs.”

Related Articles

The mood has been so widespread that even celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, who shared a picture of himself wearing Jennifer Lopez, and Busy Philipps, who shared one of her time on Freaks and Geeks, came together. on the memory line. . But Samm says her favorite person has responded to her tweet by her favorite singer, Meek Mill.

As for the #ImJustAKid challenge, which was executed on TikTok, it is hard to pinpoint the identity of the one who developed a child-rearing image in a video set for the popular Planaukka Planaukka 2002 album “I’m Just Away” Kid. ”But with so many young people and teenagers coming home with their parents at that time, moms and dads are playing a big part in his popularity.

The Story of Pornography

American Health Workers Have a Low Risk to Fight COVID-19

“There is nothing against us.”

Luca Tagliafierro, TikTokker, a 21-year-old from Vercelli, Italy, said he decided to do it because he thought doing TikTok with his family would be a fun way to spend some time inside. But he said he never expected his favorite video, 714,000 times, to get the most attention.

“Considering it took a while before I was satisfied I should put it on since I wasn’t happy with it, I was surprised [that it was so popular],” he said. “My family and I have been killed. It’s always good. to get a little time online. ”

The footage shows Tagliafierro with his siblings and father as they descend from the ice age on the bed before cutting off a 13-year-old portrait of the perfect family. Tagliafierro said the re-creation process took half an hour.

“I chose, along with my parents and two siblings, to emulate the best picture we ever had together,” he said, happily adding, “The most difficult part was getting over my dad just because he doesn’t like filming. ”

Stay up to date with our latest coronavirus news article by clicking here.

Jaci Butler, a 24-year-old whose mother had fallen in love with her in Los Angeles after leaving to visit her for her birthday, said she called her dad to ask for help with a family portrait in Dallas of their family. it can be re-created with limited resources. They finally settled on the other one where Butler’s daughter was sleeping in her mother’s lap.

“We had him check out all these old photos,” she said. “There are some of my favorite ones that I don’t like but we can’t go out and buy some things to do [our new picture looks like the old one] so we have to have art. interesting to walk our shops to match them to what we were wearing when I was a kid. ”

After unloading TikTok from her discomfort, 23-year-old Hannah Cho said she and her three siblings decided to board the #ImJustAKid train for the first time in years that all lived under one roof. .

“A lot of people came home with their family at the time and it was great. Why not make a good day by remembering these photos,” she said.

Cho added that she thinks the #ImJustAKid challenge can be a great way to help keep people from thinking about everything in the world while simultaneously allowing them to connect with others. “It’s just the most fun and easy thing you can do in the backyard or in your home,” she said. “I think it definitely connects people.”

Tagliafierro acknowledges that in the midst of what has been difficult for many, ideas of nostalgia can help remind people that we are all together.

“These challenges give everyone, without exception, the opportunity to express themselves through creativity and support,” he said. “I get a lot of comments from strangers who want to tell me their story or even about the loss of a family member. I’ve been thinking a lot about the fact that we often forget what’s important.”

Going forward, even after the house-to-house order was canceled, Butler said she thinks these behaviors can help people remember and appreciate the good times of their lives.

“People are remembering now because we can’t do anything,” she said. “So we’ll go back and remember some thoughts that we probably won’t carry in the past.”

Please send any suggestions, links, and news to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.

.