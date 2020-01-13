Not about Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent Morbius trailer

Morbius dropped his first trailer today and it became a chorus of “This is a film that is being made?” Because … did anyone remember that this film was made?

While it feels like another movie from the villain story “We’re not like other comic films”, there is an important aspect of the trailer that many of us talk about, but don’t let me spoil you if you do haven’t seen the trailer yet. See below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jLMBLuGJTsA (/ embed)

Until the end?

Then you know he’s there at the end: vulture.

The first Spidey villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe crossover appears in a short trailer. He comments on dressing up like a bird and basically tells us that there are no rules about who can bring Sony over from Tom Holland’s standalone Spider-Man films.

Morbius is a villain from the Spider-Man universe who is essentially a vampire. Well, I think I mean he’s technically a vampire, but the trailer shows how he draws his powers from a bunch of bats, and frankly, if a sexy vampire bit his neck it would make me better like. I would also love if it wasn’t Jared Leto, but let’s put the main character aside for a minute.

The important thing is my sweet handsome boy Matt Smith – and Michael Keaton. Adrian Toomes (Michael Keaton) was Peter Parker’s first real villain in the MCU, and what a journey it was for Peter. His girlfriend’s father wanted to kill him? You hate to see it, but in true Spidey fashion, Peter didn’t kill him. Instead, he left a note with Toomes and left it to the police. In the end, Toomes protected Peter’s identity.

For whatever purpose, in this trailer Peter Parker is referred to as a “killer”. To be honest, I’m not ready to call Peter Parker number one enemy of the state because I’m worried about him. What the inclusion of Toomes and “murderer” means, however, is that Sony inserts story elements from the current Spider-Man films – and in the broader sense of the MCU – into this plot adjacent to Spidey. In fact, it looks like Tom Holland’s Peter Parker could even appear in Morbius – or, more importantly, Venom 2.

Matt Smith is said to play Loxia’s Crown, or Hunger, the “mutant madman” and murderer. Crown, a former Hydra agent, is an important aspect in Morbius’ story, and I’m pleased that Matt Smith actually does matter, rather than being “rumored” that he’s stuck in something and never really shows up (looks at you, Starwars). It is also said that J.K. Simmons is supposed to bring J. Jonah Jameson back to life after his appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home in this film, but I’m curious to see how much Spidey actually plays a role as he’s technically on the run Mysterio’s twist.

That’s pretty much the only thing I’m really excited about in this trailer, because the sound makes me think that the Academy Awards are likely to take it seriously as a “contender” because the only superhero films they find worthy are recognized become those who are “dark and pebbly”. (Black Panther is always the exception because it’s a nice movie.)

What I’m going to say about Morbius is that the enthusiasm for Crossovers / Peter Parker’s inclusion is greater for me than for the film itself. Sure, I love a good vampire flick as much as the next person, especially one based on Morbius, but throwing Toomes into this movie makes me think it’s because of our love for Spidey’s enemies and their connection to the web slinger could be based more than Dr. Michael Morbius and every affinity for him as a character.



