Not Arturo or Alicia Sierra, it’s one of La Casa de Papal’s most hated characters

Money Heist Season 4, which was released on Netflix last week, has received rave reviews from fans and critics around the world. The plays of this superheat drama include Alvaro Morte as a professor, Ursula Korbe as Tokyo, Miguel Herrin as Denver, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Paco Torres as Helsinki, Paco Tos as Moscow, Monicaido Iquazar, Nakazawa as Nakazawa Alicia Sierra and José Manuel as Pogia Gandia. The first season। was released back in 2017 and since then the buzz around the series has been gorgeous.

Talking about the latest season of La Casa de Papel, reviews and reactions to it are causing a stir in the Internet. Guess who’s the most hated character in Money Heist Season 4? No, it’s not Arturo or Alicia Sierra, but Gandia.

Money is not Heist Season :: Arturo or Alicia Sierra, it’s the most hated character in La Casa de Papal.

After Gandia assassinated Nairobi, fans began expressing their condolences online and one fan commented, “I was crying for three episodes while stealing money. You fuck Gandia !!!!” Another user commented, “We had high hopes for Nairobi feeling good.” When she was done, she was healed. Then the dog’s son killed her. You bald FUCK.

One fan user wrote, “B” son of Touch “who dared to shoot Nairobi, while another said,” If I have seen Gandhi or Arturo, I swear to God that I violate them. “Another user wrote,” Another fan lamented, “I honestly never cry when the Humans die in the movie, but when Gandia shoots Nairobi, my eyes are out, she and Helsinki are the best of the whole gang from FUCK.”

Honestly, not only the fans we are also crying for Nairobi.

