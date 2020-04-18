“Not being able to see him in his last hours was heartbreaking”

The way we mourn our dead, whether or not they are victims of coronavirus, has completely changed in a few weeks. Here, readers share their stories

Last farewell to your loved ones on FaceTime. Funeral at social distance limited to immediate family only. No alarm clocks, no moves, no visitors to support those in mourning.

Could we have imagined, even at the end of February, that this would be the new reality of funerals in Ireland? The way we mourn our dead – whether or not they are victims of coronavirus – has completely changed in a few weeks.

Following an open call, readers shared their personal grieving experiences during this pandemic. In a moment, we are sharing some of your stories. But first, an invitation to contribute to an Irish Times series.

To commemorate the victims of Covid-19, the Irish Times plans to publish a short obituary of those who died from the virus. If you want to pay tribute to a family member by writing a short article on their life, or share their story with a journalist, you can find out more here.

Your stories

Geraldine Eskinazi, San Francisco: “I told my mom over the speaker that I love her”

My mother, Brigid Sreenan, 88, was in good health when she moved to a nursing home in January. I returned from San Francisco by plane to make sure she settled in, putting pictures of the grandchildren and labeling her clothes for laundry. We were greeted by lovely staff and nurses. My brother Dermot and I were so excited for her to enjoy all the social activities, because she liked “craic” and being around people.

Two weeks ago, my sweet mom was diagnosed with Covid-19. She died Saturday April 11.

Brigid Sreenan

This plague deprives you of moments that you cannot understand. Stroking her hair when she is sick. Holding her hand when she is dying. Support my brother at the funeral when my mom was lowered into the ground next to my father.

While she was lying there with a labored breath, I told my mother on the loudspeaker how grateful I was to have her as a mother and that I loved her. The nurses and staff were amazing and have spent a lot of time with her in the past few days. They are my heroes.

Brendan Hayes, whose sister died

Brendan Hayes, Co Clare: “I sat alone at home listening to a choir during its funeral”

On Monday March 30, I was diagnosed with inoperable liver cancer after two days at St Vincent Hospital in Dublin. On Sunday April 5, my sister died; she had resided in a nursing home in Co Clare. His death was not due to the virus.

His body was cremated last Wednesday, with only my two brothers present. I sat alone in my house, listening to a choir of Greek Orthodox monks, during his funeral and cremation.

I live alone and I am completely isolated. It was only last Saturday that I met my brother; we sat at a safe distance around a fire for the Shine Your Light event, to remember our sister and talk about my life-threatening illness. It’s been a devastating few weeks.

Next Tuesday, I’m coming back to St Vincent. I am sure we will be arrested and interrogated along the way (a friend will be driving my car), but at least I will be able to find out a probable chemotherapy treatment plan. I am cocooned at home; I receive free meals from Master Chefs, two deliveries per week, but the taste and appetite are diminished.

My late sister had mental health issues throughout her life, but she was loved by everyone. She is now resting, dying peacefully among great caregivers. I try to spend time reading poetry, meditating and keeping a journal, and the sun is shining again.

Hannah O’Reilly, Co Kildare: “Nanny was treated for Covid-19, so it would be a closed coffin”

Friday March 6, my nanny took a turn. Anne Lahart, a mother of six and a 21-year-old grandmother, the best cook and biggest joker I have ever known, has been living in a nursing home for 18 months with dementia. The retirement home has given it a whole new independence; she was still dancing, doing art classes and playing bingo, and had made a lot of new friends.

That Friday, I gave her a big hug and the doctor said she would be fine. On that day, a ban on all visitors to retirement homes was announced. The phones went off the hook, worried family members asking when they could see their loved ones again.

Hannah O’Reilly with her grandmother Anne Lahart

I became one of those worried family members. We called out of her bedroom window and had a little chat and a big wave. Daily conversations with the nurses became worrisome as she developed a cough.

On March 28, my mother and her brothers and sisters were called to say their last goodbyes. Two at a time, covered from head to toe, a hairnet, a face mask, a dress, gloves and the rest, they made their way. I stood in the parking lot wanting to say goodbye to the lady who taught me how to cook and rubbed my head before falling asleep. I was robbed of it.

After the death of my nanny, we stood two meters apart, unable to hug or share tissues for our tears. The nurse went out and told us that because my nanny was being treated for Covid-19, it would be a closed coffin. There would be no alarm clock and it would be directly at the cemetery for burial and prayers.

My heart breaks for my nanny, a lady of good faith who only wanted the “normal” departure. Who would have thought it would be something that people would be robbed of?

Christy Boyle

Niamh Boyle, Co Donegal: “The neighbors stood at their doors and waved to him”

My father, Christy Boyle, died on April 3. He had endured many illnesses in the past five years, but his death was sudden and shocking.

One Wednesday after dialysis, he was detained at Letterkenny University Hospital with severe back pain. We were unable to visit him. Friday, a nurse called and asked me to come to the hospital. I cried all along. He was in acute liver failure. Dad accepted his fate. He even joked, “at least I haven’t had Covid-19!”

I never saw the face of the doctor or the nurse. Behind their masks, they were also upset. It was not like they usually did. Dad asked to go home and he arrived at his beloved Marameelan by ambulance at 6 p.m. He died five hours later with mom, son Colm, brother John and me by his side, both distant from each other.

They took away his remains. The goodbye was rushed. We were all in shock. I do not remember if I slept. My sister could not come from England. Her brother and sisters were in cocoons. Saturday, we had a “Zoom wake” with a close family. It was funny, sad and totally chaotic. It helped me. People laughed and cried. The phone kept ringing.

Mass was scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. We watched via webcam. It was the first time that I attended a funeral mass in pajamas. There is much to say. The burial took place at 12:30 p.m. Her siblings broke out of their cocoons to say goodbye. It was a sunny day with a light breeze. Normally, it would have been a good day to sow potatoes or peel peat bogs. We were all separated. There were no hugs. We all traveled alone.

From our house in the cemetery, the neighbors stood at their doors and signaled for it. One of them was holding a vertical oar to symbolize Dad’s many years of skiff racing. Old friends were standing in front of the Strandview Bar in Maghery. It was a calm, peaceful and dignified procession. It was overwhelming. It was beautiful.

The burial was simple. Only U.S. A cousin took a video to send to Glasgow and New York. No meals at the community center, no toast at the bar. A quiet house and three cups of strong tea. The phone started to ring.

Related

My father was a calm man. He loved his family and he loved this special place in Donegal. He would have liked the shipment. It reassured us.

Arthur Binchy

Suhaila Binchy, Dublin: “As a grieving mother, locking has been a blessing in disguise”

Late on the night of March 16, we lost our son Arthur, born March 13. We were in a bubble of grief for the loss of our baby, against the joy of the chance to meet him for four days and three nights. During this life-changing period, the outside world of our hospital room has also changed.

Our first experience of social distancing began with religious rites given at a distance. We organized a funeral for the first time in our lives – from a distance. The funeral cars could not be supplied due to the distance rules. The tiny wicker coffin would be delivered to our door.

We brought our baby home on St. Patrick’s Day. No parade has blocked our route. No one could visit. In this we have found silver liners. I did not have to spend the last remaining time with my son entertaining others. We didn’t need a hearse; we could bring him to his last resting place ourselves, like his parents. This little act gave us a sense of accomplishment, a way of doing something for our child before we could no longer.

During Arthur’s funeral, eight mourners sat separately with the exception of our three-year-old child, who was next to us. It was a beautiful spring day. There were no facilities open, so we went home. Could I have had a meal elsewhere? No chance.

At home, everyone was socializing oddly, two meters apart. Everyone was family, but the virus told us to act like strangers in the grip.

As a grieving mother, the lockdown in the weeks that followed was a blessing in disguise. My husband was able to take more free time and work from home. Our daughter was with us every minute, made us laugh and kept us sane. In an ordinary, uninfected world, I would have been home alone.

Mary (Moira) Ogle

Brendan Ogle, Co Louth: “The people in the parking lot followed the service on their phones”

My mother Mary Ogle died on March 21. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Bobby) and mother of nine children, two of whom were predeceased by her. Her daughter Briege, my beautiful and beloved sister, died just five weeks before her.

When Mam was brought home, the neighbors of Marian Park came out and stood in silence outside their own doors and gardens. Nothing has been said. But they were there.

Mam’s service was in the Redemptorist Church in Dundalk, limited to the immediate family seated two in a row. The service was relayed live on the Internet. Leaving the almost empty church, we spotted people we know in the parking lot after the service on their phones. People across Ireland and beyond have silently followed. We felt their presence.

We then went for a picnic in Port, near the place where Mam grew up. It was just bottles of coffee and sandwiches, some chatting and remembering, distant from each other. A few weeks later, other grieving families cannot come together so easily.

I should be able to get around Dundalk and absorb the losses I just suffered. I want to go with my sister to the retirement home and empty Mam’s room and take her clothes to a charity store. I want to go home from my childhood and sit with memories that overwhelm me with every photo, every room, a creak on the stairs. But I can not.

Harry O’Callaghan

Emma O’Grady: “No one could get on a plane and go to the UK to be there”

When we heard about my uncle’s diagnosis with Covid-19, we were very shocked because he was a healthy man. Living in Marlow, United Kingdom with his wife Frances and their three children and two grandchildren, Harry O’Callaghan often visited Cork and came home for each family event. He liked to stay with his sister Noreen.

After a week, he passed away. We were all devastated. My father was heartbroken. No one could fly to the UK. My father could not go to his sister or brothers for support. The grieving process is completely stopped.

Keith Osborne

Martin Osborne, Co Carlow: “Keith was my younger brother. He was only 28 years old

On March 10, I was fed up with scrolling through social media by reading stories about Covid-19; my anxiety went up every time I picked up my phone, so I turned it off. I suggested to my husband that we separate from our computers and take a walk with our dogs.

At 4 p.m., I saw eight missed calls from my mother. I assumed that something had happened to my grandfather. He is undergoing cancer treatment. Mam looked upset. “It’s Keith,” she says. “He is dead.”

Keith was my younger brother. He was only 28 years old. He died suddenly and unexpectedly. It sounds weird and it’s still a haze, but in hindsight, we were lucky to have a funeral for him.

As a family, we couldn’t cry. Restrictions on social separation suddenly became real that week. I live in Carlow and my mother lives in Dublin. I haven’t seen her since the funeral. I talk to her on the phone but it’s not the same. I want to hug her and see my brothers and sisters; none of us can predict when this will happen.

Tony Duffy

Joan Duffy, Dublin: “There were only seven people at the funeral”

My father, Tony, died at 3 a.m. on March 25. It was suddenly – he was at home with my mother and she talked to him for hours afterwards, hoping he would wake up. I will never forget the call at 7:05 a.m. My sister and I rushed to my parents. The paramedics were already there. They all wore masks. The guards arrived shortly after – they couldn’t have been nicer but kept at least two meters away. The doctor then arrived to confirm the death. He seemed nervous that we could infect him. I wanted to shout that my father hadn’t had Covid-19.

Dad was resting in a funeral home. No one visited me except me, my sister, our husbands and my mother. There were only seven people at the March 28 funeral. Leo Varadkar announced the closure of the day before, so we weren’t even sure it could continue until that morning.

Mass took place at the church in Rathmines, where my parents were married. The service was incredibly sad but intimate; the priest spoke personally about my father. We had a beautiful singer and flowers, but it was difficult without friends and family. It would have helped us enormously. Dad deserved it.

The only thing that got me through was my phone – the constant conversations with my sister and the messages and calls from my friends make me realize that people are there for us.

Ronan O’Connor

Louise O’Connor, Dublin: “The grief has not really started yet”

We suddenly lost our father Ronan on Sunday March 22. My 89-year-old grandmother has not been able to hug family, friends and neighbors since she heard the news. By “coming together while staying separate,” we do our best to keep her broken heart beating.

My father had no porters, but there were dozens of sons, brothers, cousins ​​and friends who would have been honored to play this role. The church would have been full to the brim, but instead we sat in small groups, three in a row, bent over in our grief while the priest’s words, kind and full of love, echoed on us.

We couldn’t tell jokes. We couldn’t go to his local for a slap meal or incant my father’s favorite mantra “one for the ditch”, knowing full well that he was never going to be just “one”. We couldn’t greet the faces of childhood that we remember so fondly – so much older now – as neighbors, co-workers and friends rushed over to tell us how he had been kind or changed the course of their lives with some wise counsel.

The worst aspect of mourning for this pandemic is the feeling that the grief has not yet really started. It’s easy to tell yourself that he’s safe in his house – it’s just that his phone is on again.

Margaret Reddy

Fintan Reddy, Dublin: “You would be forgiven for thinking that we were all strangers”

My mother, Margaret, died on March 25 after contracting a “hospital bug” while being treated for colitis. She was admitted on February 24, one day after her 88th birthday.

During the first 10 days, the visit was normal but everything changed on March 6. We were able to see her three times before she was transferred to the palliative care team. Two days later, she was gone.

Her family in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom could not travel to attend the funeral. There would be neither awakening nor withdrawal. The funeral service was broadcast live so that Margaret’s relatives and friends could be “virtually present”.

But for these few of us in the Whitehall church, it was a very sorry affair, made worse by the dreaded social distancing. Looking around, you would be forgiven for thinking that we were all strangers and that Margaret was not loved. It is not fair. We attended Margaret’s funeral, but it doesn’t seem like we were able to cry properly. I do not know that a memorial service at some point in the future will solve this problem.

Roy Anthony Wassell

Sarah Wassell, Co Tipperary: “Not being able to see him in his last hours was heartbreaking”

My father died on March 24. He had been in hospital for three weeks before entering a nursing home on March 5. He had terminal cancer. I was allowed to visit the day she entered the nursing home, and was told the next day that there was a strict no-visit rule. I could call him on the phone, but due to his deterioration, he was unable to conduct a conversation. I was cleared in an hour before he took his last breath.

Not being able to see him in his final weeks, let alone his hours, was heartbreaking. We cannot organize any kind of memorial for him, for those who knew him and cared about his presence. Five people attended his funeral instead of hundreds. One can imagine how it all went.

Katrina O’Neill with her father John Murphy, both recently deceased

Fiona Murphy, Co Cork: “We organized our second funeral in two months”

My little sister and best friend Katrina died on February 28, just seven weeks after the death of our father, John. It was the same day as the first case of Covid-19 reported in Ireland. We took little notice of what was going on in the rest of the world. We organized our second funeral in two months, and friends and family gathered again, bringing food, drink and hugs.

During the rest on March 3, we shook hands with hundreds of people and began to notice the first measurements of Covid-19. Hand sanitizer was available at the entrance to the funeral home and the church’s holy water fountains were closed. Some friends and family members considered to be “at risk” were unable to attend.

We returned to work after bereavement leave, but schools and businesses started to close and we were all advised to take social distance. Being physically isolated from family and friends at such an early stage of grief was painful.

I miss Katrina and papa every minute. I worry about my mom, who lost her husband and child. My brothers and sisters who lost their father and sister. Katrina’s husband, who lost his wife and best friend. I fear that I will not do enough to support them in their grief. We all try to stay emotionally connected through phone calls, video calls and messages.

We have small blessings. When I see what other families are going through now, I am grateful to have been able to spend time with dad and Katrina during their last days at the Marymount Hospice, without the current restrictions. I am grateful to have been able to organize a funeral to celebrate their lives, to mark our grief and to allow people to express their condolences. People are now denied these opportunities.

Tom McHale Snr

Triona McHale, Co Mayo: “Births, marriages and deaths need noise”

My father, Tom McHale senior, died on March 18 in Castlebar of pulmonary fibrosis. He was born and died in his own house. My brother Dualta, his wife Maria and I had the honor of being with him when he passed away.

The texts flew, the mailboxes overflowed, but his funeral was isolated and lonely. Sitting two meters from the brothers and sisters in the church was cold but necessary. Births, marriages and deaths need noise.

Our community bordered the church road with high visibility vests, holding candles. They couldn’t sympathize or reach out, but they were there in honor of Dad. I encourage any community to do so for a bereaved family. It was our comfort to see people and to know that they cared about them.

Gabrielle Pratt

Niall Keady: “I helped spread the service and the funeral via Facebook”

My mother-in-law, Gabrielle Pratt, died on Palm Sunday morning, not from Covid-19. She had been in poor health and in the care of a nursing home for several years.

Gabrielle had two adult children, both married, and five grandchildren. She was a much appreciated member of the Skerries community and many paid homage by lining the streets two meters from each other as the funeral procession passed. Under normal circumstances, hundreds of people would have attended the funeral. With only a dozen people in the church, I helped spread the service and the funeral via Facebook to 150 viewers around the world, and some literally right outside the church door.

The wake was dark and silent, we were new at my brother-in-law’s. We missed the endless supply of sandwiches and those huge metal teapots with two handles, the relationships appearing outside the woodwork, the local publican giving up “the drink”, the young cousins ​​and the children playing together and behaving wrong. All of this is usually a welcome distraction, the stories and the madness and the sadness and the hugs and the kisses and the sandwiches and the tea and the whiskey. We tried to recreate it as much as possible, but it just wasn’t the same.

Marie McCrumlish

Sarah Judge: “The nurses made FaceTime calls easier and read our letters to her”

I never thought that my girl would die alone at 96 years old. One might hope to have a large loving and isolated family against such a possibility, not to mention the heartbreaking reality of watching their last hours via a FaceTime call.

Nana did not die from Covid-19, but entered her final days when the limited visit times implemented in the early days of the pandemic were limited to no visit. Bringing home was not an option because palliative care in the community was not available under the current circumstances.

My mother was given a short visit in her last hours. The nurses and caregivers, despite the fight against a pandemic, took the time to facilitate FaceTime calls and to read our letters to her.

The hours after her death brought the difficult task of finding a funeral director who would facilitate our wish to bring Nana home for one last night, to find a florist and a singer. The family members were unable to return home. My brother and I were the only grandchildren present. The morning of his funeral, we had to take cherry blossom branches from a neighbor’s tree to adorn the hearse. The funeral procession was made up of five family members, all two meters from each other on the street where she lived.

His coffin could not be transported because he had to respect the distance. Family friends stood outside the church but did not enter it. There was no handshake. No hugs or kisses; no stories shared from friends or neighbors; no glass raising or song sung in his honor afterwards.

Did we give her the desire she deserved? Have we made her proud? My Nana would say “all that will be”. She was not a woman for show or unnecessary attention. The purified nature of the funeral mass and the funeral allowed an intimacy and a class which were synonymous with my Nana. This allowed us to focus on the value of her life, the impact it has had on all of us and the unbearable loss we continue to feel.