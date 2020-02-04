Not enough test kits: silent spread of deadly coronavirus in Wuhan

The official number of coronavirus cases in Wuhan may not reflect the true extent of the crisis, as many patients go undiagnosed and go unreported, medical experts said.

Wuhan – the city of 11 million people where the deadly virus epidemic began in December – has so far reported more than 5,000 confirmed cases of pneumonia, about a third of the total in mainland China.

But some medical experts have expressed concern that the actual number could be much higher as cases are not classified as confirmed until a patient has tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus twice, reports the South China Morning Post.

Since there is also a shortage of coronavirus test kits, the figure could be much higher than it actually is.

Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, a respiratory medicine expert from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said that the official count in Wuhan could be “just the tip of the iceberg” because it only reflected acute cases where patients were admitted to hospital.

“Many community cases remain undiagnosed – unlike Hong Kong, where cases are treated with more care, including mild cases. Of the 15 confirmed cases (in Hong Kong), 10 (of patients) did not even have no need to be put on oxygen, “said Hui.

“So we’re talking about different denominators here. For a real picture, you usually have to wait for the epidemic to set in for a general population, a zero prevalence study to be done – where the blood tests would reflect the number of positive cases. containing the antibody without showing symptoms, “said Hui.

Military officer in protective suit gives instructions to evacuees from Wuhan, China, on their way to a hospital in Poland. Photo / AP

In addition, Li Lanjuan, a member of the National Health Commission’s expert group on the coronavirus, told public television CCTV on Monday that, as there were not enough test kits in Wuhan, “not everyone can be tested”.

“Early detection, early diagnosis, early isolation and early treatment cannot be done in Wuhan at the moment. I hope the country can support Wuhan (more),” said Li, who was in the city ​​in Hubei province to help oversee the management of the epidemic.

Primary care physicians in Wuhan confirmed that there were a limited number of test kits available and that only a small number of “lucky” patients who had tested positive would be admitted to hospitals and received treatment.

A doctor at the Union Hospital in Wuhan, who refused to be identified, said staff could only test around 100 patients a day and had to wait 48 hours for the results.

“When the National Health Commission announced the figures, they were already two days old,” said the doctor. “We must also refuse patients with mild symptoms, knowing that many of them will return later (when their condition worsens). But we have no space in the test center or the beds. hospital.”

Hong Kong-based infectious disease specialist Dr Joseph Tsang Kay-yan said the shortage of test kits in Wuhan meant that doctors were limited in their ability to determine the actual number of cases.

“Many patients have also died of undifferentiated respiratory symptoms and undiagnosed pneumonia in Wuhan since December – before the virus kits were made available,” said Tsang.

“These cases should have been investigated and counted (in the count) if confirmed. These are factors pointing to inaccurate reporting of official figures,” he said.

The Chinese government said on Monday that production of the test kits had been halted by the Lunar New Year holidays and that there should be more soon.

A man wears a face mask as he stands along the Wuhan waterfront in central China’s Hubei Province. Photo / AP

“As of February 1, our daily production was 773,000 units (test kit) – which is 40 times the number of suspected patients at present,” said Tian Yulong, chief engineer at the ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

“We have only reached 60 to 70 percent of our production capacity, and our work in the next step is mainly to restore (fully) the production capacity,” he said.

But a doctor at Wuji Tongji Hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the kits were still in short supply.

“I don’t know what’s wrong – we only have a very limited number of test kits each day, there is no increase yet,” said the doctor.

Worse than SARS

China had its worst day in the coronavirus epidemic, with 75 people killed on Monday in one day. That means the epidemic has outnumbered deaths from SARS, reports news.com.au.

The number of coronavirus deaths in China has now risen to 425 – surpassing deaths from severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). There was another death in the Philippines, bringing the world total to 426.

During the 2002-03 SARS epidemic, there were 349 deaths in mainland China and it ultimately killed nearly 800 people worldwide.

Since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, it has spread to more than 20 countries, and several other countries have established strict travel rules with China.

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus – Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo / AP

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis to be a global health emergency, and the first foreign death of the virus was confirmed in the Philippines on Sunday.

The Chinese government has also said that it “urgently” needs medical equipment and surgical masks, protective suits and safety glasses to fight the epidemic.

Provincial authorities sheltering more than 300 million people – including Guangdong, the country’s most populous country – have ordered everyone to wear masks in public to contain the virus.

But factories capable of producing around 20 million masks a day only operate at 60-70% of their capacity, said industry department spokesman Tian Yulong, adding that supply and demand remained in “close balance” following the Lunar New Year break. .

All but one of the new deaths reported on Monday occurred in Wuhan and the rest of Hubei Province, most of which have been in detention for almost two weeks.

With 17,200 confirmed infections, the mortality rate for the new coronavirus is approximately 2.1%, compared with 9.6% for SARS.

-South China Morning Post, news.com.au

