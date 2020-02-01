‘Not Forgotten:’ LeBron James Honors Kobe Bryant Before Lakers Game at Staple Center

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES – At a pre-game ceremony at the Staples Center Friday before the Lakers’ first game since Kobe Bryant’s death, LeBron James paid tribute to NBA legend.

James began by recognizing the other eight lives lost when a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Calabasas. He then suppressed his speech prepared to “go straight from the heart”.

“Tonight we celebrate the child who came here at 18, retired at 38 and has probably become the best father we have seen in the past three years.” Pic.twitter.com/0sS7e91cuz

– Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 1, 2020

The following is a transcript of his full speech:

“The first thing that comes to my mind is family. And when I look in this arena, we are all in mourning, we are all hurt, we are all heartbroken, but when we go through things like that, the best thing you can do is lean on your family’s shoulders. From Sunday morning until this point I heard about the Lakers nation before coming here last year, the size of a family. And that’s absolutely what I’ve seen all this week, not only from players, not only from coaching staff, not only from the organization, but from everyone. Everyone here , it’s really, really a family and I know Kobe and Gianna and Vannessa and everyone thanks you from the bottom of my heart, as Kobe said.

Now I know that at some point we will have a memorial for Kobe. But I see it as a celebration tonight. It is a celebration of 20 years of blood, sweat, tears, broken body, getting up, sitting … everything … countless hours, the determination to be as big as possible. Tonight we are celebrating the kid who came here at 18, retired at 38 and probably became the best father we have seen in the last three years, man. Tonight is a party.

Before I play … * to the crowd * I love you all, man.

Kobe is a brother to me and since I was in high school, to watch him from afar, to enter this league at 18, to watch him closely, all the battles we have had throughout my career, the only one thing that we have always shared is this determination to just want to win and just want to be great. And the fact that I’m here now means a lot to me. I want to continue with my teammates, continue his legacy, not only for this year, but as long as we can play the basketball we love because that’s what Kobe Bryant would like.

So, in the words of Kobe Bryant, “Mamba out”, but in the words of us, “not forgotten”. Long live, brother. ”

