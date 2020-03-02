[not-going-to-be-a-wander-in-the-park-for-muhyiddin]

Primary Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Image by Firdaus Latif

COMMENTARY, March two — As the dust of last week’s political impasse settles, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is staring at a long bumpy street forward.

Whilst trying to draft a new program for the nation, Muhyiddin has to deal with two formidable opponents: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Mahathir, the gentleman who activated the political impasse previous Monday when he resigned now sales opportunities the Opposition with the gentleman he did not want to be successful him as prime minister — Anwar — by his aspect.

Doing the job on fixing the country’s socio-financial troubles might establish to be not as challenging for Muhyiddin as dealing with the political upheavals that will abide by in the upcoming couple months.

Muhyiddin is expert in governing offered his a long time in govt. His very first precedence is to have a capable and trusted Cupboard line-up.

He could be confronted with demands from different parties in his unfastened coalition which consists of functions in Sabah and Sarawak.

It is critical that he puts the people’s interests on major of the agenda provided that it was bread and butter challenges that was the most important grievance against the PH government.

Then he has to deal with the motion of no assurance in the initial couple times of Parliament’s subsequent sitting down.

Having said that, this may not be a difficulty as Malaysians are recognised to assistance whoever is in electric power.

Muhyiddin might even have approximately two-thirds of MPs in Parliament increasing their hands in assistance of him which will go away Mahathir and Anwar red-confronted.

In the meantime, DAP may consider a back seat and permit the Malays and their leaders struggle it out immediately after all, the bash will continue to endure as lengthy as the region is divided concerning Malays and Chinese.